Wrestling: Ponies claim section crown

Stillwater freshman Javon Taschuk battles Centennial’s Emily Shilson in the opening match of the Section 4AAA finals on Feb. 17 at North St. Paul High School. Taschuk’s victory help spark a run of six in a row for the Ponies, who qualified for their first state tournament since 2009. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

NORTH ST. PAUL — The “lightweights” wrestled like anything but while pacing Stillwater to an early lead and propelling the Ponies to a convincing 47-23 victory over top-seeded Centennial in the Section 4AAA finals on Friday, Feb. 17 at North St. Paul High School.

Stillwater, which was seeded No. 2 after falling to the Cougars in dual meet on Jan. 19, reeled off victories in the first six matches and never looked back while capturing the program’s first section title since 2009. This will mark the fifth state tournament appearance for the Ponies (20-6), who were scheduled to face No. 2-seed Anoka (23-2) in the Class AAA quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m.

The Ponies breezed to a 75-5 victory over Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony in the quarterfinals before holding off Mounds View 38-31 in the semifinals. Stillwater has been denied in the section finals five times since last qualifying for state and the team was facing another tall task with the Cougars, who have competed at state 12 times since 2000 — including last year’s finals when they defeated the Ponies 46-27. Head coach Rich Keller and the Stillwater wrestling team erupts following Javon Taschuk’s victory at 106 pounds to spark the Ponies early in convincing win over top-seeded Centennial in the Section 4AAA finals on Friday, Feb. 17 at North St. Paul High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Grosrkeutz)

“It’s exciting,” Ponies coach Rich Keller said. “We were very optimistic going in that we had a chance from Day 1 with this team. The kids that were wrestling last year and fell on the opposite side, we knew had a great group of kids coming back and had a couple new kids coming in.

“We thought a lot of positive things can happen for the season and this was just one of them. Our kids wrestled their best match in the finals that we’ve wrestled all year. We just thought they were ready to wrestle and it turned out they were. I thought we were ready to go and it was fun. It a lot of fun for kids to watch that.”

Stillwater, which lost 160-pounder Josh Piechowski to a broken arm in the regular season finale, was undeterred even after losing the coin flip to start the match against Centennial.

Freshman Javon Taschuk delivered the first blow for Stillwater with a 5-3 overtime victory over Emily Shilson at 106 pounds. Shilson pinned Stillwater’s entry at 106 pounds in their meeting earlier this season and Taschuk’s victory sparked an impressive early run for the Ponies.

“That was a huge upset and that just got the dual rolling and we just kept the fire going,” said senior James Huntley, whose pin at 195 pounds eventually sealed the victory for Stillwater.

Then the Ponies did some shifting while inserting Luke Bethke into the lineup at 113 pounds. The freshman entered the section tourney with just four varsity matches under his belt this season, but he came through with a 9-2 victory over Mason Wiersgalla to provide a 6-0 lead. That move allowed Stillwater to move undefeated Reid Ballantyne up to 120 and he responded with a pin oveer Eric Hotakainen in the first period.

“He lost those first two matches (at sections), but we told him it makes no difference because we brought him along to win the Centennial match,” Keller said.

Stillwater was not through as Jeffrey Robinson followed with an 18-2 tech fall over Jonah Hylton at 126 pounds and Trey Kruse — who has wrestled primarily at 120 pounds this season — scored an escape and takedown in the final minute of a 6-4 triumph over Aiston Degeest at 132 pounds. It was a tough assignment for the smaller Kruse against an opponent who qualified for state a year ago.

“They put the big kid out there and we beat him,” Keller said. “Trey is 120 and beats a state entrant who’s a full 132-pounder — and you could tell the difference.”

Jared Christian followed with a 6-2 win over Zach Spetzman to lift the Ponies to a 23-0 lead after six matches.

“It was kind of that perfect storm that things worked out great for us and our kids wrestled awesome,” Keller said. “When Javon beats Emily, it just set the tone and their heads kind of went down and that really pumped our kids up and we just got on a roll there. Those three with Trey, Javon and Jared were big matches that very easily could have went the other way.” Stillwater’s Reid Ballantyne pins Eric Hotakainen of Centennial in the first period of their match at 120 pounds.

Centennial eventually got on the board with two of its top wrestlers Jakob Bergeland (pin) and Tyler Shilson (tech fall) at 145 and 152 pounds to pull within 23-11. But Centennial was running out of moves it could make and Will Harter moved up for the Ponies and pinned Isaiah Bettinger in just 1:15 at 160 pounds.

“We had played every scenario you can imagined,” Keller said. “Coach (Brian) Reier is a math whiz and he made up a dual meet prognosticator online and we played every scenario you can imagine. There were 30 different sheets of paper he had and we literally got on the bus to go to North St. Paul and he came up with another strategy and said you have to do this, which was weigh Harter at 160 instead of 152 so we said we have to let him know and we just went with it and things just turned out. It’s fun when things turn out like that. The flip didn’t really affect us at all because of the weights we had our kids weighed in at. It took all the juggling they could do out of the picture. We looked at it so many times, it was just preparation and that was a key to the thing.

“I have to give a ton of credit to Tim (Hartung) and Brian and the other coaches because we were prepared. We really prepared and had a great week of practice and I think it’s fun to see when that works out. We knew just the way their lineup was that we were going to get out to a lead and we prepared the kids, especially those kids in the middle, that it was going to be a dual meet of some runs and we knew they would close the gap. We didn’t know we’d be that far ahead and they’d never close the gap.”

Ninth-ranked John Noll collected a pin for Centennial at 170 pounds, but Kevin Thole quickly answered for the Ponies while needing just 38 seconds to stick Ken Her at 182 pounds to provide a 35-17 lead with just three matches remaining.

Huntley also worked quickly for the Ponies, pinning Dennis McClimek in just 28 seconds to seal the victory.

“We just came together at the end of the this year — and it’s my senior year so that just highlights it,” Huntley said. “I just went out to wrestle. I was coming into this expecting to win and we did it.

“One of the biggest thing they’ve been saying to us with “Pike” out was we weren’t going to get our heads down and we were going to wrestle to support Pike and keep it going. There’s always going to be injuries and sick kids, but it’s not just us and every team in the state is dealing with it. We came out tonight and worked through it and operated how we needed to.”

The section title was especially gratifying for Huntley, who competed at state as an individual two years ago before falling short last season. Stillwater captains Will Harter, from left, Peter Hagel and James Huntley show off their section championship trophy after beating the Cougars 47-23 in the finals.

“It’s huge. I mean, it’s three days down at the tournament,” Huntley said. “I’ve always gone and watched, and I’ve dreamed about it and to have it my senior year is just something else. Last year was tough, but this year I really had confidence and know I’ve put in the work so I’m ready to go out big this year.”

• Stillwater was also strong in the lower weights while posting a 38-31 victory over Mounds View in the semifinals. The Ponies won four of the first five matches to build a 20-6 lead. The Mustangs answered with three victories in a row from 138 to 152 pounds, but Will Harter and Kevin Thole followed with pins in the next two matches for a 32-19 lead. Thole stopped Guy Fleischhacker in just 16 seconds — one of three pins for the junior on the night.

Huntley also secured the semifinal victory with a pin against Joey O’Brien at 195 pounds.

Stillwater also defeated the Mustangs 45-18 on Jan. 5.

“Mounds View was no pushover,” Keller said. “We kept telling the kids we’re preparing for Centennial, but we cannot overlook Mounds View. We won a bunch of matches at the beginning and they were missing some kids.”

• The Ponies recorded seven pins and received five forfeits in a 75-5 quarterfinal victory over Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony.

Stillwater 47, Centennial 23

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) dec. Emily Shilson, 5-3 in OT; 113 — Luke Bethke (St) dec. Mason Wiersgalla, 9-2; 120 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Eric Hotakainen, 1:09; 126 — Jeffrey Robinson (St) tech fall Jonah Hylton, 18-2; 132 — Trey Kruse (St) decc. Aiston Degeest, 6-4; 138 — Jared Christian (St) dec. Zach Spetzman, 6-2; 145 — Jakob Bergeland (Cen) pinned Porter Estenson, 1:08; 152 — Tyler Shilson (Cen) tech fall Peter Hagel, 21-4; 160 — Will Harter (St) pinned Isaiah Bettinger, 1:15; 170 — John Noll (Cen) pinned Jackson Dunleap, 1:59; 182 — Kevin Thole (St) pinned Ken Her, :38; 195 — James Huntley (St) pinned Dennis McClimek, :28; 220 — Justin Mohlin (Cen) pinned Will Gleason, 1:59; 285 — Tyler Olson (St) won by forfeit.

Stillwater 38, Mounds View 31

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned Garrett Wilson, 4:39; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) major dec. Mitch Engebretson, 15-4; 120 — Nick Dunagan (MV) pinned Luke Bethke, :56; 126 — Jeffrey Robinson (St) major dec. Brendan Dunagan, 9-1; 132 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Anthony Hernandez, :52; 138 — Sam Bobick (MV) major dec. Porter Estenson, 11-0; 145 — Chase Dressel (MV) pinned Jared Christian, 3:52; 152 — Jack Graham (MV) dec. Peter Hagel, 6-2; 160 — Will Harter (St) pinned Charless Dressel, :52; 170 — Kevin Thole (St) pinned Guy Fleischhacker, :16; 182 — Rowan Morgan (MV) pinned Jackson Dunleap, 1:46; 195 — James Huntley (St) pinned Joey O’Brien, 3:10; 220 — Daniel Van Oort (MV) dec. Will Gleason, 5-2; 285 — Johnny Tereault (MV) dec. Tyler Olson, 4-1.

Stillwater 75, Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony 5

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned Michael Buffington, 1:18; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Austin Miller, 3:55; 120 — Anthony Arens (SLP/SA) tech fall Luke Bethke, 15-0; 126 — Jeffrey Robinson (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Nik Strasser, 5:05; 138 — Porter Estenson (St) pinned Ashton Signer, 3:44; 145 — Jared Christian (St) dec. Paul Werni, 9-6; 152 — Peter Hagel (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Thomas Riesselman (St) pinned Devin Jacenko, 2:00; 170 — Kevin Thole (St) pinned John Labelle, 1:38; 182 — James Huntley (St) pinned Dakota Anderson, :46; 195 — Connor Weiss (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Will Gleason (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Tyler Olson (St) won by forfeit.

