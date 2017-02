WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

A public accuracy test will be performed on the Towns DS200 Ballot Counter to verify vote/ballot tabulation accuracy on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Joshua Taylor Building, 3394 Lake Elmo Ave. N., Suite #5, Lake Elmo, MN 55042.

Dated this 22nd day of February 2017

BY ORDER OF THE TOWN BOARD

Carrie Seifert, Town Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 24, 2017

656859