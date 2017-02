(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION)

PUBLIC NOTICE

BAYPORT MARINA, 200 FIFTH AVE SOUTH, BAYPORT MN, ST CROIX RIVER MILE MARKER 19.3, LATT 45 DEGREES 0 LONG 92 DEGREES 46, WILL BE OPERATING A AERATION SYSTEM EFFECTIVE 2-28-2017 CREATING OPEN WATER AND THIN ICE AT THE HARBOR ENTRANCE FOR THE PURPOSE OF ICE DAMAGE CONTROL. PLEASE STAY CLEAR OF MARKED AREAS.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 24, March 3, 2017

