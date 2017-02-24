Ordinances – STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE 174

AN ORDINANCE REPEALING

SECTION 2.16 OF CHAPTER TWO, PART 3 OF THE TOWNSHIPS ZONING ORDINANCE AND REPEALING ORDINANCE 171 REGARDING OUTDOOR WOOD-BURNING FURNACES/BOILERS

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF THE TOWN OF STILLWATER ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. Section 2.16 of Chapter Two, Part 3 of the Stillwater Township Zoning Ordinance and Township Ordinance 171 are hereby repealed.

SECTION 2. Stillwater Township hereby bans new Outdoor Wood-burning Furnaces/Boilers, and other Solid Fuel-Fired Heating Devices (SFHDs) within the Township. No person shall sell or distribute, install, or operate any new SFHD in Stillwater Township.

The Township bans new Outdoor Wood-burning Furnaces/Boilers, and other SFHDs to protect its residents from potential environmental hazards and to safeguard community health. In particular, to protect the health of citizens from fine particles in emissions generated by SFHDs. Peer-reviewed scientific studies and other information provided by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) show that smoke containing particles are potentially hazardous to human health. Even at minimal exposure, it is a significant health hazard for children, seniors, and persons with impaired circulatory or respiratory systems, and is linked directly to asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes, and lung cancer. In addition to health effects, scientific studies show inhalation results in increased hospital and emergency room visits and lost work and school days. The Township is acting to ensure the welfare of citizens and protect the value of neighboring properties from the negative effects of SFHDs.

SECTION 3. Upon the adoption of this Ordinance, the existing Outdoor Wood-burning Furnaces/Boilers in the Township shall be come legal nonconforming land uses, and the following requirements shall apply:

If the useful life of the furnace ends, or if the use is discontinued for more than one year, it must be removed from the property, and it may not be installed anywhere else within the Township.

If the furnace is destroyed by fire, weather, or another peril to the extent of greater than 50% of its market value, and no building permit has been applied for within 180 days of when the furnace is damaged, it shall not be replaced

The furnace may not be extended, enlarged, or expanded.

The furnace shall not be relocated to another parcel in the Township.

ADOPTED by the Board of Supervisors of Stillwater Township this 9th day of February, 2017.

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

BY: /s/ David Johnson

Board Chair

ATTEST: Kathy Schmoeckel

Township Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 24, 2017

