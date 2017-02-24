Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Jeffrey B. Larson, JBL Companies, property owner, and Chris Goetzke, applicant for the consideration of a Special Use Permit for the property located at 324 Main Street South in the CBD district. PID 28.030.20.41.0004. Complete property and legal description available upon request. CPC Case No. 2017-2.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 24, 2017

656749