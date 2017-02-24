Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to conduct a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to regulate Short Term Home Rentals in the City. The City Council will consider the same ordinance proposal at a public hearing on March 21st, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the same venue. Planning Commission Case No. 2017-03.

Anyone with interest in the ordinance is welcomed and encouraged to participate in the hearing on either March 8th or March 21st. If you cannot attend either hearing, you are welcomed to submit comments in writing to [email protected]

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 24, 2017

656748