Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKE SAINT CROIX BEACH

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ADOPTING 2017 FEE SCHEDULE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Lake Saint Croix Beach, Washington County, Minnesota shall hold a public hearing regarding an ordinance establishing a uniform system of fees, charges, costs, and rates for City licenses, permits, applications, information, services and other matters.

The public hearing shall be held on Monday, March 20, 2017, at 7:00 p. m. at Lake Saint Croix Beach City Hall, 16455 20th Street South, Lake Saint Croix Beach, MN 55043

All written and oral comments will be considered. Copies of the Ordinance may be reviewed in the office of the Lake Saint Croix Beach City Clerk-Administrator during regular business hours Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:30-1:30.

Dated this 21st day of February, 2017

/s/ Dale Powers

Interim Clerk-Administrator

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 24, 2017

