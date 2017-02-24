New development director joins Youth Service Bureau in Stillwater

Youth Service Bureau, Inc. has announced that Andrée Aronson has joined YSB as its new development director. Andrée joins YSB from the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota, where she served as Director of Development and Organizational Advancement.

A longtime resident of the St. Croix Valley, Andrée brings extensive grant writing and development experience from her years at NAMI and as an independent consultant, including her work with other nonprofits in the area. She also served as an elected member of the Stillwater Area School Board 2004-2008 and did grants management and public relations work for the Partnership Plan for Stillwater Schools for six years.

“We are thrilled to have Andrée join our growing team at Youth Service Bureau,” said Bob Sherman, YSB’s executive director. “She is a proven development professional and is familiar with our work at YSB. As importantly, she has a great passion for helping young people and families who need our services.”