Gymnastics: Stillwater lands state bid

Sami Chang helps Stillwater jump out to a strong start in the beam on the way to capturing the program’s first section championship since 2012. The Ponies will compete at state on Friday, Feb. 24 at the University of Minnesota Field House. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Ponies win section title, end Roseville’s run of 11 straight trips to state meet

NORTH ST. PAUL — Just nine days after falling short to long-time rival Roseville with the Suburban East Conference championship on the line, the Stillwater gymnastics team delivered its best performance of the season to overtake the Raiders for the Section 4AA championship on Saturday, Feb. 18 at North St. Paul High School.

It was a two-team race for the title and the Ponies outscored Roseville 148.0-146.8 to finish on top of the eight-team field. North St. Paul was a distant third with a score of 133.0.

The victory advances the Ponies to their first state tournament since 2012 and also marked the first time Stillwater has defeated the Raiders in a section meet in more than a decade. Since placing third behind the Ponies and White Bear Lake in 2005, Roseville has captured eight championships while competing in 11 consecutive state meets.

The Ponies and Raiders were not in the same section for all of Roseville’s previous trips to state.

“I am so proud of how well all the girls did,” Ponies coach Traci Swenson said. Gretchen Sharp performs her floor routine during the second rotation for Stillwater in the Section 4AA gymnastics meet on Saturday, Feb. 18 at North St. Paul High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

The state team competition will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 at the University of Minnesota Field House.

This marked the 50th season Stillwater has fielded a gymnastics team — even before the Minnesota State High School League sanctioned the sport — and advancing to state for the sixth time is icing on the cake. Stillwater’s other state appearances occurred in 1982, 1997, 2002, 2005 and 2012.

Stillwater, which outscored the Raiders in three of four events, also qualified five team members for the individual state meet which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25. Gretchen Sharp and Isabel Bartosh led the way for the Ponies after finishing first and second in the section all-around. They will be joined in individual competition by teammates Sami Chang (vault and floor), Lauren Thole (bars) and Danielle Keran (beam).

The top four finishers in each of the four events and the all-around qualify for state as individuals and the Ponies and Raiders received all 20 of the available state bids — with Stillwater claiming 12 of those.

“That is more than I can recall ever having in one year,” Swenson said.

The Ponies were tested early at sections while opening on the beam, but they seized the opportunity with five stuck routines. The Raiders outscored Stillwater by 1.5 points in their dual meet and Roseville posted a higher score at sections, but Stillwater cut the deficit in half while posting a score of 36.75. Sharp led the way for the Ponies with a score of 9.525 and Keran was next at 9.3 as they finished third and fourth in the event. Bartosh (9.0) and Chang (8.925) also delivered strong routines for the Ponies.

“Starting on beam can be very stressful, and beam at the section meet is already stressful,” Swenson said. “It was impressive to watch our girls go one after another and hit their routines, highlighted by Gretchen. Starting the meet with five stuck beam routines created the momentum for the day.”

The first gymnast up for the Ponies also provided a nice boost as Thole started out with an 8.4. Her solid start was uplifting for the team because it was uncertain whether she would even be able to compete at sections following an injury-plagued season.

“Lauren set the tone for the team with a flawless beam routine to start the meet for us,” Swenson said. “The momentum carried for five stuck beam routines.”

The floor was next for Stillwater and that was when the momentum started to build steam as Sharp (9.375), Chang (9.35) and Bartosh (9.35) swept the top three places in the event. Keran also contributed a 9.15.

“The girls took their energy to floor,” Swenson said. “Peyton Classon had been struggling with illness all week and had to fight through her floor routine. Danielle Keran followed with a clean routine, which Sami, Isabel and Gretchen built on through the rotation. Our girls are very balanced, with consistency and high score-potential spread through the line-up.”

The vault has always been a strength for the Ponies and they outscored Roseville 37.625-36.65 in the event.

Bartosh (9.55), Chang (9.4) and Sharp (9.375) finished 1-2-3 in the vault and Keran completed the scoring with a 9.3. Classon also came through with a 9.2.

Stillwater’s total was within fourth-tenths of the school record of 38.0 set in 2006 and 2008.

“Our pike tsuks were so strong we had to throw out a 9.2,” Swenson said.

They didn’t need her score in the beam, but Thole’s contribution was more significant in the bars — an event Roseville outscored the Ponies in by two points in their earlier dual meet. Bartosh (9.4) and Thole (9.35) placed second and third in the event and Sharp was also solid while contributing a 9.05. Keran completed the scoring with an 8.6.

“By the time we got to bars, the energy among our team and our fans was electric,” Swenson said. “We didn’t know then that we had nearly a two-point lead over Roseville. The girls just knew that they needed to be clean and hit their routines, which is what they did, finishing with our highest bars score of the season.”

Team standings

1. Stillwater 148.0; 2. Roseville 146.8; 3. North St. Paul 133.0; 4. Mounds View 127.725; 5. White Bear Lake 125.95; 6. St. Paul Central 120.9; 7. Tartan 110.525; 8. St. Paul Como 74.7.

Individual results

(Top 4 qualify for state)

Vault (Stillwater 37.625) — 1. Isabel Bartosh (St) 9.55; 2. Sami Chang (St) 9.4; 3. Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.375; 4. Kayla Soplata (Ros) 9.375; 6. Danielle Keran (St) 9.3; 8. Peyton Classon (St) 9.2.

Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.4) — 1. Olivia Rosenow (Ros) 9.7; 2. Isabel Bartosh (St) 9.4; 3. Lauren Thole (St) 9.35; 4. Jessica Strecker (St) 9.125; 5. Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.05; 8. Danielle Keran (St) 8.6; 13. Peyton Classon (St) 8.075.

Beam (Stillwater 37.35) — 1. Jessica Strecker (Ros) 9.675; 2. Kayla Soplata (Ros) 9.625; 3. Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.525; 4. Danielle Keran (St) 9.3; 7. Isabel Bartosh (St) 9.0; 8. Sami Chang (St) 8.925; 16. Lauren Thole (St) 8.4.

Floor (Stillwater 37.226) — 1. Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.375; 2. Sami Chang (St) 9.35; 3. Isabel Bartosh (St) 9.35; 4. Allison Weiker (Ros) 9.25; 7. Danielle Keran (St) 9.15; 13. Peyton Classon (St) 8.3.

All-around — 1. Gretchen Sharp (St) 37.325; 2. Isabel Bartosh (St) 37.3; 3. Jessica Strecker (Ros) 37.05; 4. Olivia Rosenow (Ros) 36.85; 6. Danielle Keran (St) 36.35.