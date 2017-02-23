Sports Stillwater claims title in Cottage Grove Published February 23, 2017 at 3:58 pm By Stillwater Gazette The Stillwater fourth-grade boys’ basketball team recently captured the B Division championship at the Cottage Grove Tournament. Stillwater defeated Centennial 32-17 and Woodbury 36-28 before knocking off Hastings 32-25 in the title game. Team members include, front row, from left, Karson Foster, Carson Fellows, Jack Runk and Aidan Schrader. Second row, coach Brendon Schrader, Breyden Brummond, Brody Funk, Riley Runk, Joe Fredkove, Eli Schollmeier, Brady Harbinson and coach Aaron Runk. (Contributed photo)