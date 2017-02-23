SCPA: Southwest Christian hands Lions fourth loss in a row

The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls’ basketball team dropped its fourth consecutive game as Southwest Christian rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to top the Lions 51-47 in a Minnesota Christian Athletic Association contest on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Annika White scored 12 points to lead three SCPA players in double figures. Jade Fisher and Meg Schulte added 11 points apiece for the Lions (5-6 MCAA, 12-11).

• Mary Ture supplied a team-high 10 points as SCPA fell to Blake 52-29 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Feb. 11. Nia Harris led all scorers with 14 points for the Bears, who jumped out to a 24-10 halftime lead.

• Lester Prairie defeated the Lions 65-42 in an MCAA game on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Lions fall short against Lester Prairie

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity outscored SCPA 33-24 in the second half to rally for a 58-56 MCAA boys’ basketball victory on Friday, Feb. 10.

Daniel McCarrell and Austin Have each scored 14 points for the Lions (5-6 MCAA, 11-9), who also received 11 points from Matt Kaul.