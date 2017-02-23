Party Mardi Gras-style: Third annual event benefits Youth Advantage programs

On Friday, Feb. 24, Youth Advantage will host its third annual Mardi Gras-themed event.

Guests are invited to celebrate Mardi Gras and raise funds to support local children who need financial help to play sports, enjoy the fine arts or pursue science and other educational extracurricular activities.

The party will take place at the new JX Event Venue in downtown Stillwater beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The event features live music and dancing, bourbon tasting, a raffle and silent and live auctions, all in a themed night of New Orleans flare, food and fun. Back by popular demand is live entertainment by Good for Gary, Stillwater native Lee Valsvik as emcee, and Stillwater Ponies Head Football Coach Beau LaBore as auctioneer.

Proceeds will benefit Youth Advantage, a nonprofit serving families in School District 834.

“We help young people participate in athletics, pursue their passion in music, fine arts, theater and dance; join a science or computer club, go to camp and so much more,” said executive director Suzanne Block.

Revelers can capture the moment in an on-site photo booth and participate in both silent and live auctions. Live auction items include tickets to a sold-out Bruno Mars concert, an exclusive tasting event at the new Velveteen Speakeasy, a private plane ride in a Piper Pathfinder and a “brewery bus bash.” Silent auction items include fine wine, event tickets, restaurant packages, unique experiences and more.

Tickets are $60 per person through Thursday, Feb. 23, at youthadvantage.org on site, if space is available. This event is for individuals age 21 and older.