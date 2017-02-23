Diggins captures silver at World Championships

Stillwater graduate Jessie Diggins skied to a silver medal in the freestyle sprints at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on Thursday, in Lahti, Finland.

Afton native Jessie Diggins opened the World Championships with a flourish on Thursday as part of a strong showing for Team USA in the freestyle sprint in Lahti, Finland.

Diggins claimed a silver medal and teammate Kikkan Randall added a bronze to cap a superb opening day for the Americans in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championshps.

Olympic gold medalist Maikken Caspersen Falla of Norway prevailed in the finals to capture the gold.

“I was really excited today,” said Diggins, a 2010 Stillwater Area High School graduate. “I woke up feeling good and thought ‘why not?’ We’ve all trained so hard together and I felt we had as good a shot as anyone.”

Sophie Caldwell, another Team USA member, finished sixth as the last of three Americans to advance to the finals.

“I hope this inspires people back home,” Diggins said. “If a girl from Minnesota who just loves to dance and wear sparkles and be silly can do it, they can too. We’re not a country historically known for cross country skiing. But we’ve created this women’s team together and worked so hard — and that teamwork really shows. We can be stronger together than we can as individuals.”

Diggins won her quarterfinal and semifinal heats, but Caspersen Falla went out hard and never looked back.

This marked the third consecutive World Championships where Diggins has captured a medal. She teammed with Randall to win gold in the team sprint at the 2013 World Championships in Italy and followed that up with a silver medal in the 10-kilometer freestyle race in Sweden two years ago.

Diggins and Randall each have three World Championships medals, which is the most for any United States male or female skier.

After taking Friday off, Diggins is expected to compete in the skiathlon on Saturday. No American skier has ever won two medals in the same year at the World Championships.

Each event during the 12-day World Championships will be streamed live with commentary and same day television will be available on NBCSN and Universal HD.

