Sara’s Tipsy Pies expands to commercial kitchen in Stillwater

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce celebrated the expansion and relocation of Sara’s Tipsy Pies on Jan. 30.

Initially launched in 2011, Sara’s Tipsy Pies has steadily grown from Sara Hayden’s kitchen, to the Marine on St. Croix General Store kitchen, and recently to her own commercial kitchen at 2000 Industrial Blvd #9, Stillwater.

“My mom taught me to bake, and every Tipsy Pie features her hand-rolled crust, the best I’ve ever tasted,” Hayden said. “But for my filling, I went where a good Lutheran church lady never would: to the liquor cabinet! A splash of local alcohol takes pie to a whole new level, while giving a lift to homegrown businesses.”

Info: sarastipsypies.com or 651-208-4247