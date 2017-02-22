Rising St. Croix River may flood part of Lowell Park by Saturday

The St. Croix River level could reach the top of the wall along Mulberry Point in Downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park by Saturday. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

With recent warm temperatures, the National Weather Service is projecting the St. Croix River level will rise to the “action” stage in Stillwater by Friday, Feb. 24, and keep rising into next week.

In downtown Stillwater, water may reach the grass in parts of north Lowell Park by Saturday.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, the river level at Stillwater was measured at about 678 feet above sea level. It was projected to reach 681 feet by 6 a.m. Saturday, and hit 683.5 feet before the end of the day Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“Action stage” is at 680 feet, and minor flood stage is 687 feet.

According to Stillwater’s public works director, Shawn Sanders, the top of the wall along the river walk at Mulberry Point in northern Lowell Park is at 681 feet. That means Mulberry Point is at risk of flooding. The top of the wall south of the lift bridge, and just north of the bridge where the ice castle stands, is at 684 feet, Sanders said.

Although most of the structures used for Hockey Day Minnesota on Mulberry Point have been removed, the hockey boards are still in place. Crews work to dismantle the temporary buildings near the melting ice castle in Stillwater’s Lowell Park Feb. 22. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

Sanders said Hockey Day organizers and Ice Castles LLC have been notified of the river level forecast. On the afternoon of Feb. 22, crews were busy removing the temporary buildings near the ice castle in Lowell Park.

Sanders said it’s highly unusual to see the river rise this high in February.