Manning Ave project doesn’t need environmental impact statement

An environmental assessment worksheet will be adequate to oversee the rebuilding of Manning Avenue (County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 15) from Hudson Boulevard in West Lakeland Township and the city of Lake Elmo to Stillwater Boulevard (CSAH 14) in Baytown Township.

The findings were presented to the Washington County Board of Commissioners Feb. 7.

The project includes construction of a center median, turn lanes at intersections and trails from Hudson Boulevard to 10th Street North (CSAH 10); expansion of Manning Avenue to a four-lane divided roadway from 10th Street North to Stillwater Boulevard, including turn lanes at intersection roadways; and realignment of Stillwater Boulevard to the south to intersect with Manning Avenue at 40th Street North.

Manning Avenue, a primary north-south arterial roadway, is part of the regional transportation system. As such, it will need to support future growth and development in the area, the county says.

Project goals for rebuilding the roadway are to manage traffic demands resulting from expected growth and development, identify planned transportation improvements, maintain viability for commercial and residential growth, balance access needs versus mobility along the corridor, and improve safety for those driving on the roadway.

The project includes construction of a traffic signal at the Stillwater Boulevard/40th Street North/Manning Avenue intersection and the construction of storm water ponds. A mandatory environmental assessment worksheet was prepared according to state law to evaluate the project’s potential social, environmental and economic impacts, and mitigation measures. The primary purpose of the worksheet is to determine if an environmental impact statement is needed for the project. A copy of the worksheet is on the project web page on the county website for review.

A number of public open houses were conducted on the project, and county staff attended a number of city council and planning commissioner workshops in communities along the project path. No formal comments were received on the worksheet, and no comments requested an environmental impact statement for the project.

The project will be done in three phases:

• Phase 1: CSAH 15/10th street intersection, completed in 2016;

• Phase 2 Realignment of CSAH 15/CSAH 14, to be completed in 2018; and

• Phase 3: Widening to four lanes, 2023.