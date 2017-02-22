Column: In line with offline

Kim Thompson

BY KIM THOMPSON

GAZETTE COLUMNIST

“Penmanship, Journals and Books Forever.” This will be carved into my headstone if I have anything to say about it. I’m here today to inspire the art of handwriting, the beauty of a pen-and-paper journal and the tactile worth of a real book.

I just like old things. My home is an 1885 build. It actually whispers to its tenants. My house holds some gorgeous and flawed family heirlooms and walls of framed family ghosts. I’m not gonna lie, the term “e-book” makes my jaw clench.

There is something nostalgic but also human in the simplicity of keeping a handwritten journal. I have spent hours and hours typing my thoughts on my personal laptop. Yet, at the suggestion of a delightful crone, the handwritten journal has become for me a meditative act, a soulful daily ritual that no electronic device can match. To use my own hand to draw ink from a pen and pull the shapes into lines and loops, points and spaces … is emotional and literally imbues my internal energy onto a personalized recording of my life.

The keyboard subdues this catharsis. The power is muffled and so cerebral, I am unable to leave the experience with the same satisfaction one finds with the ancient pen. Journaling by hand is an effective way to summarize the notable act of living. It just helps. It is also a bit addictive once you get the hang of it, like breathing fresh air, drinking clean water or walking in a good drenching rain.

I notice when I have not written in a while, my hands cramp easily. The writing is a chore, an uncomfortable burden even. My letters look sloppy and jagged. My hands resist. It takes some determination to transition backward into smooth and confident movements. But we always long for springtime and, eventually, we get there.

When I hold a book, it can be the same. I might struggle with a larger, heavier book. I might need to prop it against a pillow in my lap. Nonetheless, there is nothing better than the constant sight of how much I have read and what is remaining. I like how the pages I consumed have a slight tint of oil and the unread ones are still white. I like picking out bookmarks and getting creative with them. I like watching someone read a book voraciously, like they have left the planet and are traveling in unknown lands, or even better, noting the familiar cover of what I too had explored before them.

When I see a screened device, I feel different. I feel like the reader could be working or skipping along the surface of social media. The image is shallower, more robotic, less rich.

I’m sure there are all sorts of arguments here, but I’m not talking about the rational. I’m talking about the spirit and the heart of the matter. I’m talking about the human thread woven into an ancient scribe or literary inquiry scrolled across the ancient pages of a fabric-bound text. I can feel it. The irony, of course, is that if you don’t know what I’m talking about, you wouldn’t understand. When people ask me why I would spend hours upon hours riding my motorcycle into the sun and wind, and not bother to wear a helmet, I reply, “What would be the point?” It’s like that.

Kim Thompson has three sons and taught high school English for 26 years, 20 of them at Stillwater schools. She is a “guardian” of The Shire Literary Center for Youth. Her family has resided in Stillwater for six generations.