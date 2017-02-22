Boys basketball: Mustangs, Raiders pull away from Stillwater

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After scoring 23 points against Stillwater in a victory earlier this season, Nick McMillan drained four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to help send Mounds View to a 62-47 Suburban East Conference boys’ basketball victory over the Ponies on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the 12th loss in a row for the Ponies (1-11 SEC, 3-18), whose schedule does not get any easier. Stillwater travels to conference leader Woodbury (11-1, 16-4) on Friday, Feb. 17 before games against Forest Lake and at No. 2-ranked Wayzata next week.

Mounds View, which also received 13 points from Michael Conlin-Brandenburg, opened up a 35-23 halftime lead.

“This one got away a little early,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We didn’t shoot well early and don’t really have the scoring power to make comebacks. It’s tough when you don’t make shots.

“McMillan was tough and we had a difficult time guarding him. He’s aggressive to the hoop and can shoot the ball.”

Lucas Braun and Devontae Hatcher each provided 10 points for Stillwater, which also received another gritty effort from Fisher Jakupciak.

“Just straight up sweat, he’d be our leader,” Hannigan said. “The thing that comes down to him is just effort and being in a defensive stance and turning defense into opportunities. When all the other kids see him doing what he does, it makes them accountable.”

Mounds View 35 27 — 62

Stillwater 23 24 — 47

Mounds View (pts): Michael Conlin-Brandenburg 13, Oskar Peterson 5, Brian Stone 12, Charlie Etuko 1, Nick McMillan 20, Michael Fahim 7 and Brendan Kauls 4.

Stillwater: Lucas Braun 10, Josh Lorenson 5, Fisher Jakupciak 1, Jerrell Daniel 2, Joe Haggard 2, Nate Shikenjanski 7, Garrett Corcoran 3, Tommy de St. Aubin 2, Evan Parker 5 and Devontae Hatcher 10.

3-pointers: MV (8): Conlin-Brandenburg 2, Peterson, McMillan 4 and Kauls; St (4): Braun 2, Lorenson and Parker.

Free throws: MV, 4-11; St, 9-16.

Fouls: MV, 18; St, 13.

Fouled out: None.

Cretin-Derham Hall 71, Stillwater 45

At St. Paul, University of Minnesota recruit Daniel Oturu scored 14 points in the first half to help lift the Raiders to a 71-45 conference victory over Stillwater on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Six different players made at least one 3-pointer for the Raiders (10-2 SEC, 14-7), who also received 12 points from Jake Prince.

Fisher Jakupciak continued his strong play of late while delivering a career-high 15 points — which is nearly double his previous high of eight scored against St. Francis on Dec. 8.

“Jakupciak played a very good game,” Stillwater coach Brady Hannigan said. “He did all the little things to keep us in the game and competitive. He does that in all our games.”

Even with some key performers sidelined with injuries, the Ponies held up better than their previous meeting with Cretin-Derham Hall this season when the Raiders led 41-17 at the break.

“They grinded away and got it to 18 at the half,” Hannigan said. “It wasn’t like the first game where they jumped on us, they just grinded it up and slowly came up. Our guys handled their pressure a little better.”

Lucas Braun and Evan Parker added seven points apiece for the Ponies.

Stillwater 22 23 — 45

C-D Hall 40 31 — 71

Stillwater (pts): Lucas Braun 7, Chris Cole 2, Fisher Jakupciak 15, Nate Shikenjanski 6, Garrett Corcoran 2, Mason Urban 1, Evan Parker 7 and Devontae Hatcher 5.

Cretin-Derham Hall: Ryan Larson 8, Jake Prince 12, Caleb Davis 7, Jaylen Newton 4, Jaeden King 8, Wilson Lewis 3, Sy Chatman 6, Michael Carter 6, Griffin Gamble 3 and Daniel Oturu 14.

3-pointers: St (4): Jakupciak 2, Shikenjanksi and Parker; C-DH (8): Prince 2, Davis, King 2, Lewis, Carter and Gamble.

Free throws: St, 9-17; C-DH, 5-8.

Fouls: St, 5; C-DH, 19.

Fouled out: None.