Stillwater author’s work named finalist in Minnesota Book Awards

Stillwater resident Brian McMahon’s book,“The Ford Century in Minnesota” (University of Minnesota Press) is a finalist in the Minnesota Book Awards in the category of Minnesota Nonfiction. He’s pictured here at Valley Bookseller in Stillwater. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

When Stillwater resident Brian McMahon toured the Ford assembly plant in St. Paul in 1998, he didn’t expect the visit to morph into a book project. But nearly two decades later, the resulting book has been named a finalist in the Minnesota Book Awards.

“The Ford Century in Minnesota” (University of Minnesota Press), which came out in December, is among four books named finalists in this year’s Minnesota Nonfiction category.

Not everyone realizes the significance of the automobile business in Minnesota, or the state’s part in the national industry. But the oldest operating Ford dealership in the world is in St. Cloud where, in 1903, Stephen Tenvoorde agreed to sell “Fordmobiles” at his bicycle shop. Thus began the “Ford century” in Minnesota.

“Minnesota played a very large part in Henry Ford’s business and personal accomplishments,” McMahon said. “I was able to tell a lot of the national story … as it was seen through activities in Minnesota.”

McMahon, a trained architectural historian, became interested in the story of Ford during his tour of the St. Paul plant in 1998. He came see the building, designed by architect Albert Kahn, but it was the tour guide who left an impression.

“[The tour] was given by a retired auto worker by the name of Al McGregor,” McMahon said. “I was really struck that someone who had done his 30 years there would volunteer to come back and show us around and share his work experience. … To be honest with you, he kind of challenged my stereotype of the typical line worker. … I said, ‘I’ve got to talk to more of these retired folks.’”

Not long after, McMahon received a grant to do an oral history of retired autoworkers, and recorded interviews with roughly 15 of them.

“I have over a thousand pages of notes from these interviews,” McMahon said. “These were going back almost to the beginning of the Ford century in Minnesota.” Brian McMahon’s book, “The Ford Century in Minnesota” is a finalist in the Minnesota Book Awards.

The interviews inspired him, and he got approval to create the opening exhibit for a planned Labor History Museum in St. Paul. The exhibit was to focus on the history of automobile manufacturing in Minnesota, but a veto from Gov. Jesse Ventura prevented the museum from opening.

Despite his disappointment, McMahon enjoyed talking with the retirees and kept right on doing it — he’s still interviewing them now, even after his book been published.

“I really felt a sense of responsibility to tell their story,” he said.

In 2007 McMahon began conversations with the University of Minnesota Press, which resulted in a contract.

Although the St. Paul Ford plant closed in 2011, McMahon said the story of the industry’s rise and fall in Minnesota is relevant now.

“If you want to understand what’s going on in America today, in terms of globalization, the elites, inequality, decline of the workers, this book basically tells you how it happens,” he said.

McMahon isn’t the only St. Croix Valley author to have a book named a finalist the Minnesota Book Awards. Shawn Otto, who lives in May Township near Marine on St. Croix wrote “The War on Science: Who’s Waging It, Why It Matters, What We Can Do About It” (Milkweed Editions). It’s a finalist in the General Nonfiction category.

Both books are available through Valley Bookseller in Stillwater. The Minnesota Book Awards ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. April 8, at the InterContinental Hotel St. Paul Riverfront.

Info: thefriends.org/events.

