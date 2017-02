Thousands of Xcel Energy customers are without power in the Stillwater area, according to the power company’s website Feb. 20.

According to the website, as of about 1:45 p.m., more than 5,500 customers are without power countywide, including in parts of Stillwater, Oak Park Heights and Lake Elmo. Estimates on the website indicate most power in the area should be restored this afternoon.

View the outage map and see estimated restoration timesĀ here.