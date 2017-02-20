Stillwater approves Aiple property concept plan

Click to enlarge. This image illustrates the concept plan for the 15-acre Aiple property north of downtown Stillwater. The land, which will become a city park, includes about 3,500 feet of St. Croix River shoreline. (Image by Miller Dunwiddie Architecture)

On Feb. 7, the Stillwater City Council unanimously approved a concept plan for the Aiple property along the St. Croix River, north of downtown Stillwater, which will become a city park. The concept includes a fishing pier and non-motorized boat launch, a new pedestrian trail and other improvements that maintain the natural character of the site.

Originally the plan called for the existing home on the site to be demolished, but at Councilmember Tom Weidner’s request, city staff added language indicating that, if feasible, the structures could be repurposed for uses that support the passive recreational character of the planned park.

In the summer of 2012, then-property owner Elayne Aiple informed Washington County that she was interested in selling her property to the public for preservation as open space. The 15-acre property includes approximately 3,500 feet of St. Croix River shoreline.

Late in 2014, Aiple sold the property to Washington County for $4.3 million. However, Aiple was living on and maintaining the property under the terms of a five-year lease. The property would not be accessible to the public as long as she lived there. Aiple died in November 2015.

When the county negotiated the purchase agreement, the city of Stillwater agreed to own and manage the property as a public park, as well as put $1.125 million toward the purchase price. Washington County contributed $1.925 million in funds from its voter-approved Land and Water Legacy Program, and the state provided $1.25 million in grant funds from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

The county completed the purchase, with the understanding that Stillwater would take ownership of the property when it paid its share of the price to the county. The city authorized a 2016 bond sale to cover its share of the cost, but a concept plan was required before the city could take ownership of the property from the county.

