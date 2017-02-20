Girls basketball: Scalia scores 33 as Stillwater topples Mustangs

ARDEN HILLS — Sara Scalia broke loose for a career-high 33 points to propel Stillwater to a 68-63 Suburban East Conference girls’ basketball victory at Mounds View on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Scalia fell just one point shy of the school record, but her efforts helped the Ponies (3-10 SEC, 9-14) snap a six-game losing streak.

“We played with energy,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “It was just a good game.”

Scalia, who connected on 5 of 9 three-point attempts, shot 5 of 8 from inside the arc and made 8 of 11 free throws, also finished with five steals.

“Sara played really well,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “She shot the ball well and played good defense. It was one of her better games overall.”

The sophomore’s point total was the second highest in school history behind Taylor Stippel, who scored 34 points in a victory over Cloquet on Feb. 21, 2009. Stippel also totaled 33 points in a win over Henry Sibley during the 2007-08 season.

Scalia’s production was even more important because the Ponies were playing without 6-foot-3 post player Maddie Whittington, who suffered a concussion in a loss at Cretin-Derham Hall on Feb. 10.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game playing without Maddie,” Taylor said.

Mounds View (0-13, 4-19), which was also playing without one of its top players in Erin Saemrow, jumped out to 29-25 halftime lead. The Ponies used a 16-10 run to start the second half to build a 41-39 advantage and eventually led by as many as 12 points with three minutes remaining.

The Mustangs pulled within eight points with 40 seconds remaining, but Stillwater sealed the victory at the free throw line — connecting on 22 of 27 attempts in the game.

Claire Patterson finished with 13 points for the Ponies while Emily White added nine points and nine rebounds.

Mounds View, which held a 45-32 rebounding edge, received a team-high 22 points from Sara Wendt.

Stillwater 25 43 — 68

Mounds View 29 34 — 63

Stillwater (pts): Rachel Houle 3, Claire Patterson 13, Sara Scalia 33, Emma Murphy 8, Emily White 9 and Payton Bruggers 2.

Mounds View: Lindsey Becher 15, Gretta Schmidt 9, Sophie Fixsen 1, Mia Wendt 6, Sara Wendt 22, Lizzie Kauls 9 and Mac Galvin 1.

3-pointers: St (8): White, Patterson, Scalia 5 and Houle 1; MV (6): Schmidt 3 and S. Wendt 3.

Free throws: St, 22-27; MV, 15-23.

C-D Hall 67, Stillwater 62

At Oak Park Heights, Elizabeth Edinger exploded for 29 points to help the Raiders rally from a 12-point deficit in the second half of a 67-62 conference victory over the Ponies on Friday, Feb. 10 at Stillwater Area High School.

The victory helped the Raiders (10-4 SEC, 14-8) keep their conference title hopes alive while trailing Roseville (10-3, 19-4) and East Ridge (10-3, 18-5) by a half game in the league standings.

Stillwater led by seven points at halftime and extended it to 42-30 with 12 minutes remaining, but the Raiders responded with a 13-3 run over the next three minutes to climb back into the game.

“We were leading most of the game, but just had a bad sequence,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “It was a game I definitely thought we were going to win.”

After falling behind, the Ponies pulled within two points before Edinger hit one of her six 3-pointers to provide a five-point lead.

“She was really tough,” Taylor said.

Sara Scalia paced the Ponies with 26 points and five steals while Emily White drained four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Rachel Houle added nine points and nine rebounds while Maddie Whittington pulled down eight boards.

C-D Hall 21 46 — 67

Stillwater 28 34 — 62

Cretin-Derham Hall (pts): Chan’el Anderson-Manning 5, Frannie Hottinger 20, Elizabeth Edinger 29, Haley Moore 10 and Sydney Jackson 3.

Stillwater: Rachel Houle 9, Claire Patterson 8, Sara Scalia 26, Emma Murphy 2, Emily White 14 and Maddie Whittington 3.

3-pointers: C-DH (8): Anderson-Manning, Edinger 6 and Jackson; St (8): Scalia 4 and White 4.

Free throws: C-DH, 11-20; St, 16-20.

