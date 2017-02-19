Meeting on Stillwater Road improvements Feb. 22

The public is invited to an open house to discuss County State Aid Highway 12 (also known at Stillwater Road and 75th Street) 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Mahtomedi High School in the Commons Room.

The high school is at 8000 75th St., Mahtomedi.

The public is invited to learn more about this project, provide input and share any concerns about Stillwater Road/75th Street.

Washington County, along with partner cities, will seek public input throughout the study. During the first public open house, the county is seeking input on existing transportation issues people experience on the roadway

During the second public open house, scheduled for this summer, the project team will share drawings of improvement alternatives. Finally, during the third open house, scheduled for winter 2018, the county will share the long-term transportation improvements recommended for construction in 2019 and 2021.