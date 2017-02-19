District 834 approves $8.8 million in facilities projects for summer

On Feb. 9, the Stillwater Area School Board approved construction bids to begin the second summer of remodeling and upgrading work outlined in the Long Range Facilities Bond. The board approved $8.8 million to be spent at Lake Elmo and Afton-Lakeland elementary schools and at Stillwater Junior High School.

About $2.5 million will be spent at Lake Elmo Elementary to install heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems as well as improving facilities used for students with medically complex special education needs.

Mark Drommerhausen, principal of Brookview Elementary who is currently assigned to manage the district’s construction projects, explained the scope of work to the board. Drommerhausen told the board that the changes to the medically complex spaces were developed by a committee that included teachers and staff.

“We talked about needs and what we would like to see improved in the medically complex space,” Drommerhausen said.

The new space will include two new sensory rooms — similar to rooms found at Oak-Land Junior High — as well as changes to the bathroom to make it accessible and installation of a lift to make caring for students safer for both staff and students.

Gary Zifko from construction company Kraus Anderson answered technical questions about the bids from the board.

“Most of those companies have done work in the district in the last couple of years, so we feel comfortable working with them,” Zifko said.

“Is this a good time to be out there building, cost-wise,” asked board member Mike Ptacek.

“It is, but there is a lot of work out there for them,” Zifko said. “A lot of people are filling up for work already — the economy is good for construction right now.”

Zifko said that the bids came in within budget.

Two of the companies awarded projects due to their low bids were local companies; George Siegfried Construction from Bayport and Miller Excavating from Stillwater.

“It’s always nice to see Stillwater businesses involved in this too so we can share with them this project,” board member Tom Lehmann said.

Board member Sarah Stivland asked how remodeling work to accommodate the expanded gifted and talented program (GATE) is part of the scope of work. Zifko explained that a part of the HVAC project that will take place at Stillwater Junior High will require removal of walls and ceilings.

“Where the GATE program is, also happens to be where that mechanical is located, so the ceiling has to come out while all of that work is being done in that space,” Zifko said.

“The remodeling part isn’t really remodeling, it’s more like you are fixing that space after fixing the HVAC,” Stivland said.

“There are a few things, like the operable partitions, that have always been an issue, so let’s just fix them while we are here,” Zifko said.

The board voted unanimously to accept the construction bids from the lowest acceptable bidders.

Most of the $8.8 million cost will be funded through proceeds of the facilities bond approved by voters in 2015.

