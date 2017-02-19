Alpine skiing: Stillwater boys place third at state meet

The Stillwater boys’ alpine ski team celebrated its third-place finish in the state meet on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Team members include, from left, Karl Gaertner, Bailey Helke, coach Kevin Neubauer, Joe Weber, Patrick Allan, Adam Gaertner and Parker Smith. (Contributed photo)

BIWABIK — Taking advantage of its first trip to state since 2014, the Sitllwater boys’ alpine ski team finished in a three-way tie for third place on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Giants Ridge.

Minnetonka outlasted runner-up Edina 166-151 while the Ponies joined Cook County/Silver Bay and Breck in a tie for third with 141 points.

There are tie-breakers in place for the section meet, but that is not used at state so all three teams shared the third-place trophy — even though it found its way onto the Stillwater bus for the ride home after each team was finished posing for photos.

“They said keep it, so we did,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said.

Stillwater finished eighth in the girls’ competition with 91 points. Chisago Lakes, which outdistanced the Ponies for the Section 7 title, also captured the state crown by a 152-143 margin ver runner-up Lakeville North. Mankato West finished third with 136 points.

“I’m just happy getting to state because it’s a huge accomplishment at a section where you have to beat 22 of 24 teams just to get the privilege to have another race,” Neubauer said. “Without a doubt, this race represents the top 5 or 10 percent of the entire state. Both teams did a fantastic job. We had two teams finish in the top eight and there’s just a couple of teams in the state that might be able to say that.”

Parker Smith led a balanced effort for the Stillwater boys, finishing 25th overall — but ninth for the purposes of team scoring — with a two-run time of 1:21.81. Just 17 places separated Stillwater’s top four as Joe Weber (29th), Patrick Allan (38th) and Karl Gaertner (42nd) finished within five seconds of Smith.

Gaertner was the sixth skier in Stillwater’s lineup, but he came through to help the Ponies in what turned out to be a tight battle for third.

“We needed something so we told our fifth and sixth skiers to absolutely go for it,” Neubauer said. “We look at it as two separate races, like a semifinals to the finals. The second runs we needed Parker and Joe and Patrick to come out and do their job and they did it.”

Elliott Boman of Northfield (1:14.53) held off Anders Brown (1:14.61) of Chisago Lakes for the individual state championship.

Adam Gaertner (60th) and Bailey Helke (74th) each had slip ups on their first run, which added pressure to the remaining four on their second runs.

“We could see how the course was holding up and we had six coaches up there for both sides,” Neubauer said. “There was lots of communication and we give athletes as much information a we need to.”

Maddie Neubauer finished 12th for scoring purposes and 24th overall to lead the Stillwater girls. Blake’s Nellie Ide (1:13.63) captured the individual state championship by nearly a second over Rosie Hust (1:14.54) of Orono.

“Maddie went guns blazing,” coach Neubauer said. “She had a little hiccup and slight adjustments on the course, but she wanted to see the team come together and throw down some good times.”

Neubauer joined Smith for the Ponies in earning all-state honors, which is reserved for those placing among the top 25.

“We’re super proud of them both,” coach Neubauer said. “Both have been standouts within the conference as well as anchoring the teams. It’s a little extra pressure for them where if a No. 1 goes down in sections or state it deflates everything if they don’t perform. It puts a lot of stress and their shoulders and we have two awesome anchors on both sides. They’ll run the race and give feedback on how the course is holding up and that information helps everybody else. Every time they come down, they take one for the team in a way. It’s a tough spot to be in, but I couldn’t think of two better people to get the teams going.”

Hanna Gaertner (1:27.71) and Grace Donner (1:30.57) followed in 52nd and 64th place for the Ponies while eighth-grader Brenna Kahn (1:30.97) completed the scoring while placing 65th overall in her state debut.

It was also the first state meet for Ellie Messelt, who finished 77th with a time of 2:09.15, which was a few spots behind teammate Kirsten Anderson (1:34.40), who placed 68th.

Messelt was an alternate for the Ponies on last year’s that placed sixth at state.

“Kahn really had a good season and had moments of sensational conference meets, but you’re asking a 13-year-old to perform on a high school stage,” Neubauer said. “Brenna always has a smile on her first and in a way it almost makes a skier like that dangerous. She was kind of a wild card, but she was capable.”

Neubauer was appreciative of the seniors and the positive examples they set for a large and deep team which includes many younger skiers.

“We will miss Patrick and Joe, Ellie, Grace and Hanna, but we have a young team,” Neubauer said. “The girls, I think, are in a good position. The men’s team we’ve got a good run coming up here for the next four or five years. We’ve got some younger kids and some freshmen and sophomores who will fill the shoes of Joe and Patrick. We couldn’t be happier about what the future holds for both teams.

“I’m proud of the girls, I really am. It’s a group that’s been together a few years now and they did their job and that’s what we asked them to do. They went for it and just fell a little short. We had a few hiccups along the way, but they did what we asked them to do. They went for it and some of the times just didn’t show up.”

Boys team standings

1. Minnetonka 166; 2. Edina 151; 3, tie, Stillwater 141, Cook County/Silver Bay 141 and Breck 141; 6. St. Thomas Academy 122; 7. Mankato West 96; 8. Minneapolis Washburn 64.

Top 5

1. Elliott Boman (Northfield) 1:14.53; 2. Anders Brown (Chisago Lakes) 1:14.61; 3. Isaiah Nelson (Mankato West) 1:16.12; 4. Zach Dekko (Blake) 1:16.15; 5. Odin Mueller (Roosevelt) 1:16.99.

Stillwater results

Team scoring (individual placing)

9. (25) Parker Smith 41.00-40.81—1:21.81; 11. (29) Joe Weber 40.45-41.82—1:22.27; 17. (38) Patrick Allan 41.65-43.31—1:24.96; 18. (42) Karl Gaertner 42.97-43.63—1:26.60; 32. (60) Adam Gaertner 57.07-43.17—1:40.24; 42. (74) Bailey Helke 1:26.22-52.35—2:18.57.

Girls team standings

1. Chisago Lakes/St. Croix Falls 152; 2. Lakeville North 143; 3. Mankato West 136; 4. Orono 134; 5. Minneapolis Southwest 128; 6. Minnetonka 121; 7. Blake 111; 8. Stillwater 91.

Top 5

1. Nellie Ide (Blake) 1:13.63; 2. Rosie Hust (Orono) 1:14.54; 3. Bailey Servais (Lakeville North) 1:16.77; 4. Elizabeth Frischmo (Chisago Lakes) 1:16.94; 5. Elizabeth Kiresuk (Roseville) 1:17.56.

Stillwater results

Team scoring (individual placing)

12. (24) Maddie Neubauer 41.54-41.73—1:23.27; 26. (52) Hanna Gaertner 44.27-43.44—1:27.71; 33. (64) Grace Donner 45.20-45.37—1:30.57; 34. (65) Brenna Kahn 45.03-45.94—1:30.97; 36. (68) Kirsten Anderson 49.17-45.23—1:34.40; 44. (77) Ellie Messelt 49.13-1:20.02—2:09.15.