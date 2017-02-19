Scalia and Weiss are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Sara Scalia

Sara Scalia — Girls basketball

After becoming just the second Stillwater girls’ basketball player to surpass 1,000 career points, Sara Scalia moved into second place on another exclusive list after pouring in a career-high 33 points in a 68-63 conference victory at Mounds View on Feb. 14.

The senior guard finished just one point short of Taylor Stippel’s school record set at 34 during the 2008-09 season. Scalia also supplied 26 points in a 67-62 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Feb. 10. Scalia is averaging more than 17 points per game this season for the Ponies (3-10 SEC, 9-14).

Connor Weiss

Connor Weiss — Wrestling

The Stillwater wrestling program has claimed just three conference championships since 1980, but the Ponies closed out their second in a row with SEC triumphs over Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake in a triangular meet on Feb. 10.

Senior captain Connor Weiss, who qualified for state a year ago, recorded a 7-2 victory over White Bear Lake’s Luke Parzyck and received a forfeit against the Raiders to finish the season with a 7-0 record against conference foes. Weiss and the Ponies (8-0 SEC, 17-6) will compete in the section team tourney on Feb. 17.