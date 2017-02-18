Community & People The water’s fine Published February 18, 2017 at 4:55 pm By Stillwater Gazette St. Croix Valley Lumberjacks Special Olympics team coaches Susan and Keith Langfeldt enter the water during the Polar Plunge at Lake Carver in Woodbury Feb. 11. The Lumberjacks had 43 plungers participate in the fundraiser, including athletes, coaches, family, friends and community members. The Minnesota Wild’s Mike Greenlay and Greg Thunder from Cities 97 were the announcers at the plunge site. As of Feb. 14, the Lumberjacks’ plungers had raised $ 13,082. Half of this money goes directly to the local St. Croix Valley Lumberjacks Special Olympics team to help them pay for practice facility fees, uniforms, equipment and competition fees. The other half of the money will go to Special Olympics Minnesota. Donations can still be made online at: reg.plungemn.org/group/13scvlumberjacks. (Photo courtesy of Fred Sobottka of Sobottka Photography)