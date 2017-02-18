Stillwater will require special permit for large projects downtown

The Stillwater City Council has adopted an ordinance change that gives the city the right to review usage changes in larger buildings downtown.

Approved unanimously Feb. 7, the ordinance requires large building projects in the Central Business District to have a conditional use permit.

For this ordinance, a large building project is defined as the construction, reconstruction or change in use of at least 12,000 gross square feet of building space in a building that is at least 20,000 square feet. The 12,000-square-foot threshold for review is calculated based on all changes made in a 10-year period.

The purpose of the ordinance is to allow the city to review changes that might impact the public infrastructure downtown.