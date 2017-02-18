Nordic skiing: Stillwater boys, girls sweep section titles

BLOOMINGTON — The Stillwater girls’ Nordic ski team captured its sixth consecutive Section 4 championship, but for the first time in 11 years the boys joined them to complete a Stillwater sweep on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Hyland Park.

The Stillwater boys placed second at state last year and third two years ago, but this marks the team’s first section championship since 2006. The Ponies featured two of the top three individual finishers in the pursuit race and held off rival Forest Lake 377-372 for the title. The Rangers, who have won 6 state titles in the past 12 years, finished 43 points ahead of third-place Roseville to earn a repeat trip to state as the section runner-up.

“Our four scoring skiers — Shad (Kraftson), Josh (Albrecht), Nolan (Noer) and Noah (Kneeskern) — are all senior captains,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “They have shown a high level of dedication, putting in a large volume of training in the off season, and gaining skill and confidence each year. It is well deserved that they are first Stillwater boys’ team to win a section title in 11 years. Besides the seven skiers racing in the section meet we had another seven skiers who came out to cheer them on and support them.”

The Stillwater girls also held off Forest Lake 382-375 to claim their 37th trip to the state meet since 1976. Roseville followed in third with a score of 354.

“The girls got it done,” Stillwater co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “It wasn’t our best day ever, but it was a solid effort with some notable bright spots and it was fun to win both the girls and boys section titles on the same day. That hasn’t happened in recent memory.”

The top two teams and the top six individual finishers not on either of the qualifying teams advance to the state meet, which was held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

The Ponies are grateful for another opportunity to compete at state, but also for the many volunteers who helped them get there.

“We had an amazing group of volunteer coaches on had to help things come together with waxing and starting,” Hansen said. “I was really pleased that when our athletes looked out the window of the bus towards the waxing area, they noted how lucky they are to have 10 coaches on hand to support 14 athletes. We are so grateful for this strong community that surrounds our athletes.

Kraftson, Albrecht finish 1st, 3rd

Shad Kraftson and Josh Albrecht each finished ahead of Forest Lake’s top skier to help the Ponies off to a strong start, though each of the four positions were closely contested between the two teams. Kraftson crossed the line in 24:43 to win by a five-second margin over Mounds View’s Mark Ousdigian (24:48). It was a notable improvement for Kraftson, who finished 10th and behind Ousdigian and Forest Lake’s Ryan Mead in this race a year ago.

Kraftson led Ousdigian by just one second after the 5-kilometer classical race in the morning and they remained tight throughout much of the freestyle pursuit in the afternoon. Kraftson took charge over the last couple of hills and extended the lead late to claim medalist honors.

Albrecht (25:15) started the pursuit four seconds behind Mead, but also finished strong to turn in the third fastest freestyle time while overtaking Forest Lake’s top skier by a three-second margin.

Forest Lake’s Andrew Haines placed fifth, just one second behind Mead, which left the No. 3 and 4 finishers left to decide the team title.

Nolan Noer ranked 12th after the morning race, but climbed up to 10th as Stillwater’s third finisher with a time of 26:20, just ahead of Forest Lake’s Spencer Kotys (26:23) and Nick Parent (26:28) in the 11th and 12th spots. After that, Noah Kneeskern came through for the Ponies in 13th place with a time of 26:31 to seal the victory.

“We finished just five points ahead of Forest Lake, which looked stronger than we have seen them all year,” Kraftson said. “We will be resting and fine tuning as we prepare for the state meet. It looks to be an exciting finish to the season as there are several top teams who are closely matched.”

Stillwater also showed its depth with strong finishes from Brian Olson (15th), Caden Albrecht (16th) and Carl Bohacek (19th).

Boys team standings

1. Stillwater 377; 2. Forest Lake 372; 3. Roseville 329; 4. White Bear Lake 323; 5. Mounds View 321; 6. Mounds Park Academy 306; 7. Irondale 296; 8. St. Paul Como Park 224; 9. Tartan 185; 10. Mahtomedi 171; 11. North St. Paul 84; 12. Liberty 59.

Individual state qualifiers

2. Mark Ousdigian (MV) 24:43; 6. Daniel Lee (Ros) 25:36; 7. McEwan Rodefield (Ir) 25:58; 8. Declan Dahlberg (MPA) 26:02; 9. Matthew Bourne (MPA) 26:04; 14. Doug Shields (WBL) 26:42. Medalist: Shad Kraftson (St) 24:43.

Stillwater results

Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit

1. Shad Kraftson 13:05-11:38—24:43; 3. Josh Albrecht 13:24-11:51—25:15; 10. Nolan Noer 14:03-12:17—26:20; 13. Noah Kneeskern 13:49-12:42—26:31; 15. Brian Olson 14:09-12:53—27:02; 16. Caden Albrecht 14:26-12:37—27:03; 19. Carl Bohacek 14:37-12:53—27:03.

Depth boosts Ponies

It was a two-team battle all the way for the girls’ title as 10 of the top 15 skiers in the section were from Stillwater and Forest Lake. The Ponies have been dealing with illness with several section skiers and the morning race left them looking up at the Rangers.

“Coming out of the classic race, we were pretty far down to Forest Lake,” Hansen said. “The girls were skiing a little bit unfocused. They lacked the sparkle and pop that happens on a great day. The tracks were fast and in great condition and I actually think that threw them a little bit. We’ve had such rough conditions this winter, skiing on really solid tracks felt a little unfamiliar.

“That said, most of these girls are pros at this meet. Siri (Bohacek), Rana (Kraftson), Hannah (Beech), Libby (Tuttle) and Greta (Peterson) all have at least three section meets under their belts. No one freaked out about the morning and no one panicked that things hadn’t gone perfectly, they just got into their mid-meet routine and got ready to fly in the afternoon.”

Forest Lake’s Regan Duffy (28:43) and Jenna Parent (28:48) captured the top two spots ahead of Kraftson (29:04) and Bohacek (29:04), who gained on the Rangers’ duo in the pursuit but were unable to close the gap entirely. Kraftson and Bohacek recorded the two fastest times in the freestyle race.

“Siri and Rana were only separated by nine seconds at the start of the freestyle race so they paired up early and, just like our conference championships, did a great job working together,” Hansen said. “I saw them a few times on the course and sometimes it looked like Siri was barely holding onto Rana and at other times, the opposite was true. Together, they each do more than they could do alone.”

Libby Tuttle followed in sixth place for the Ponies with a time of 29:35 and Hanna Beech (30:07) placed ninth to give the Ponies four finishers in before Forest Lake’s third skier crossed the line. Greta Peterson (30:28) and Emma Albrecht (30:42) were not far behind in 12th and 14th place — ahead of Forest Lake’s fourth finisher.

“Libby and Greta were still pushing through the last of the flu and both looked tired for the classic race,” Hansen said. “But after a two-hour rest, they rallied beautifully in the skate race, skiing smooth and snappy. Libby finished with the third fastest skate split of the day. Hannah had an impressive classic race and came back strong in the afternoon. It’s been fun watching both Hannah and Greta develop into versatile, confident racers. I’m excited to see how that confidence and experience are manifested at the state meet.”

Liv Myers also finished in 31:29 to give the Ponies seven skiers in the top 20.

“This was the first section championship for both Emma and Liv,” Hansen said. “I think they both enjoyed the racing today and both made their mark on a tough field. Emma passed Forest Lake’s fourth skier, taking an important point from Forest Lake. It’s great for our team to have placed all seven racers in the top 20.”

Girls team standings

1. Stillwater 382; 2. Forest Lake 375; 3. Roseville 354; 4. White Bear Lake 326; 5. Irondale 324; 6. Mounds Park Academy 292; 7. Mounds View 234; 8. Tartan 225; 9. Mahtomedi 180; 10. North St. Paul 103; 11. St. Paul Como Park 94.

Individual state qualifiers

5. Samantha Kurkowski (Ros) 29:26; 7. Carly Dahms (Ros) 29:42; 8. Olivia Schwintek (WBL) 29:43; 10. Cecelia Boyle (Tar) 30:15; 13. Keely Nistler (WBL) 30:29; 16. Naomi Boehm (Ros) 31:03. Medalist: Regan Duffy (FL) 28:43.

Stillwater results

Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit

3. Rana Kraftson 15:39-13:25—29:04; 4. Siri Bohacek 15:30-13:34—29:04; 6. Libby Tuttle 15:57-13:38—29:35; 9. Hannah Beech 15:45-14:22—30:07; 12. Greta Peterson 16:19-14:09—30:28; 14. Emma Albrecht 16:25-14:17—30:42; 20. Liv Myers 16:43-14:46—31:29.