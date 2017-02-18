Boys hockey: Stillwater routs Raiders in SEC showdown

A showdown to largely determine the outcome of the Suburban East Conference chase turned into a Valentine’s Day massacre on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

Stillwater and Cretin-Derham Hall each entered the game with just one loss in conference play, but it was the Ponies who took charge early and made a strong statement with seven first-period goals on the way to an eventual 9-2 triumph.

The Ponies (14-1 SEC, 20-3) clinched at least a share of its second straight SEC championship with just one conference game remaining. Stillwater hosted White Bear Lake (11-3-1, 14-6-4), which handed the Ponies their only SEC setback earlier this season, on Thursday, Feb. 16 before closing out the regular season at highly regarded Holy Family on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Raiders (13-2, 15-7) could still earn a share of the title if they win at Forest Lake on Feb. 16 and White Bear Lake knocks off the Ponies.

“That was pretty fun to watch,” said Ponies coach Matt Doman, whose team has outscored its last four conference opponents by a combined 35-5. “We want three banners and Thursday we’re going to be able to get that first one, so that’s kind of our goal. Losing to those guys earlier, we want to make sure we’re coming out and playing like we can play.” Stillwater defenseman Jack Mapstone fires a shot from inside the blue line during the second period of a 9-2 conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Grosrkeutz)

After winning 13 consecutive games to start the season, Stillwater lost three of their next six games before embarking on their current four-game flurry.

“We just want to be playing our best hockey and over the last few we’ve been playing pretty well,” Doman said.

Michael Kaufman scored for Stillwater in the opening minute of the game and the Ponies never looked back. TJ Sagissor, who totaled three goals and added four assists to become the fourth Stillwater player to reach 40 points or more this season, scored at 3:19 and again at 9:28 to build a 3-0 lead. Jesse Bjugstad and Matthew Stanton followed with power play goals at 11:16 and 13:58 to provide a five-goal cushion — and the Ponies still weren’t finished in the first.

Austin Murr got into the act with his tally at 14:23 and Sagissor scored on the power play to complete the hat trick with a minute remaining in the period for a 7-0 advantage.

The outburst even caught Doman by surprise, though he wasn’t complaining.

“No, especially against a team like that in the situation we’re in to have that happen you definitely don’t expect that,” the coach said. “We had a couple bounces go our way and I think we had three power play goals in the first period, so that’s obviously good.”

Sagissor also assisted on Noah Cates’ short-handed goal in the second period for his 41st point (21 goals, 20 assists) of the season, which ranks fourth on the team behind Cates (19-43—62), Luke Manning (15-33—48) and Stanton (22-25—47). It was the second game in a row Sagissor recorded a hat trick.

The short-handed goal was the fourth of the season for Cates and the 12th of the season for the Ponies while down a skater. By comparison, Stillwater has allowed just 10 power play goals while scoring 28.

“If we can get those opportunities, numbers-wise we’ve looked pretty good all year,” Doman said.

Michael Kramer eventually broke through for the Raiders with a power play goal at 15:37 of the second period, but Bjugstad snapped back quickly for the Ponies with a goal just 27 seconds later for a 9-1 advantage.

“I think if we can get pucks to the net and be good defensively, especially early, sometimes you get a break right away and good things seem to come in bunches,” Doman said. “For us, if we’re playing from the front we’re pretty tough, so that’s crucial for us to get off on that good start.”

Goaltender Seth Eisele made 14 saves through two periods for the Ponies before taking a seat for the third with a healthy lead.

“I think defensively we’ve been pretty responsible and that really helps,” Doman said. “If you can take care of your end, we get the puck more and we have a bunch of skill not just up front, but at the point, too. Being responsible defensively has been a key and we’ve been on our toes and we’ve been fast. We’ve been moving without the puck and shooting pucks and going to the net. It’s not just one thing, it’s an attitude that it is hard and these last games are playoff-style games, so hopefully you’ve had that feeling under your belt a few days.”

Cretin-Derham Hall 0 1 1 — 2

Stillwater 7 2 0 — 9

First period — 1. St, Michael Kaufman (Luke Manning, TJ Sagissor) :58; 2. St, Sagissor (Kaufman, Manning) 3:19; 3. St, Sagissor (Jesse Bjugstad, Manning) 9:28; 4. St, Bjugstad (Sagissor, Noah Cates) pp, 11:16; 5. St, Matthew Stanton (Cates, Manning) pp, 13:58; 6. St, Austin Murr (Cates, Stanton) 14:23; 7. St, Sagissor (Manning, Cates) pp, 15:58.

Second period — 8. St, Cates (Sagissor) sh, 12:04; 1. C-DH, Michael Kramer (Mike Murphy) pp, 15:37; 9. St, Bjugstad (Cates, Sagissor) 16:04.

Third period — 2. C-DH, Billy Honsa (Matt Gleason, John Gleason) 11:45.

Penalties — C-DH, 6-12:00; St, 5-12:00.

Saves — C-DH (Mike Magnuson) 13-9-x—22 and (Manny Hertel-Bauman) x-2-3—5; St (Seth Eisele) 5-9-x—14 and (Mitchell Bailey x-x-3—3).

Stillwater 8, Woodbury 2

The Royals (8-7 SEC, 14-8) scored three minutes into the game, but Stillwater scored the next six goals on the way to an 8-2 conference victory over Woodbury on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the SCVRC.

Noah Cates answered for the Ponies with a goal and that sparked a run of five tallies in less than 10 minutes to build a 5-1 lead.

“It was kind of the same (as Cretin-Derham Hall), we’ve been prepared and ready to go and I think we’ve been able to jump on some teams,” Ponies coach Matt Doman said. “If you can do that, it takes a lot of the wind out of their sails right away.”

Cates finished with five assists for the Ponies, who also received three goals and an assist from TJ Sagissor and two goals from Matthew Stanton.

Woodbury 1 0 1 — 2

Stillwater 5 1 2 — 8

First period — 1. Wo, Ronnie Sweeny (Kurri Anderson, Alec Wonsmos) 3:18; 1. St, Noah Cates (Jack Mapstone, Mattew Stanton) 5:03; 2. St, Joe Raleigh (Mapstone, Michael Kaufman) pp, 8:37; 3. St, Matthew Stanton (Cates, Austin Murr) 10:17; 4. St, Stanton (Cates, Luke Manning) pp, 11:53; 5. St, Sagissor (Mapstone) 14:31.

Second period — 6. St, Sagissor (Cates, Manning) pp, :32.

Third period — 2. Wo, Jim Heron (Ben Wahlin, Alex Stuckert) pp, 2:42; 7. St, Manning (Cates, Sagissor) sh, 10:51; 8. St, Sagissor (Cates, Joey Novalany) 11:49.

Penalties — Wo, 4-8:00; St, 7-14:00.

Saves — Wo (John Conlee) 14-x-x—14 and (Isaac Wuotilla) x-5-4—9; St (Seth Eisele) 9-4-9—22.

Stillwater 9, Forest Lake 1

Following a scoreless opening period, the Ponies poured it on with three goals in the second and six in the third to pull away for a 9-1 SEC victory over the Rangers (3-10-2 SEC, 5-16-3) on Thursday, Feb. 9 at SCVRC.

Matthew Stanton scored three goals, including a short-handed tally in the third, and provided three assists for the Ponies, who also received two goals and two assists from Noah Cates.

Stillwater held a 45-10 advantage in shots on goal.

Forest Lake 0 0 1 — 1

Stillwater 0 3 6 — 9

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. St, TJ Sagissor (Joe Raleigh, Noah Cates) pp, 1:52; 2. St, Austin Murr (Cates, Matthew Stanton) 5:15; 3. St, Cates (Stanton, Jack Mapstone) 12:02.

Third period — 4. St, Luke Manning (Michael Kaufman, Sagissor) :19; 5. St, Stanton (Raleigh) :49; 1. FL, Jacob Zowin (Nick Mogren) 1:32; 6. St, Josh Long (Mason Bartosh) 2:08; 7. St, Cates (Sagissor) 6:27; 8. St, Stanton (unassisted) sh, 12:10; 9. St, Stanton (Murr, Cates) 16:15.

Penalties — FL, 4-8:00; St, 3-6:00.

Saves — FL (Brady Peterson) 14-11-2—27 and (Danny Fiedler x-x-9—9; St (Seth Eisele) 3-3-1—7 and (Mitchell Bailey) x-x-2—2.