School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 834

STILLWATER AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
SCHOOL BOARD Meeting Minutes
January 19, 2017
I. Call to Order
The meeting was called to order at 6:40 p.m.
II. Roll Call
Members Present: George Hoeppner, Tom Lehmann, Paula OLoughlin, Shelley Pearson, Jennifer Pelletier, Mike Ptacek and Sarah Stivland
III. Approval of the Agenda
Motion by, Member OLoughlin; Second by, Member Lehmann; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays Motion carried.
IV. Adjourn to Closed Session
Closed session for confidential attorney-client discussion about pending litigation in the lawsuit 834 VOICE v. ISD 834 et. al, Court File No. 82-CV-16-1542.
Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05 Subd. 3.
13D.05 Subd. 3(b) Meetings may be closed if the closure is expressly authorized by statute or permitted by the attorney-client privilege.
The meeting adjourned to closed session with all members present at 6:40 p.m.
Motion by, Member Lehmann; Second by, Member OLoughlin; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays Motion carried.
V. Adjourn Closed Session to Open Meeting
The closed session adjourned to open meeting at 8:38 p.m.
Motion by, Member Lehmann; Second by, Member Pearson; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays Motion carried.
VI. Adjourn Open Meeting
The meeting adjourned at 8:38 p.m.
Motion by, Member Pearson; Second by, Member OLoughlin; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays Motion carried.
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
February 17, 2017
653031