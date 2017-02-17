School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 834

STILLWATER AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

SCHOOL BOARD Meeting Minutes

January 19, 2017

I. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:40 p.m.

II. Roll Call

Members Present: George Hoeppner, Tom Lehmann, Paula OLoughlin, Shelley Pearson, Jennifer Pelletier, Mike Ptacek and Sarah Stivland

III. Approval of the Agenda

Motion by, Member OLoughlin; Second by, Member Lehmann; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays Motion carried.

IV. Adjourn to Closed Session

Closed session for confidential attorney-client discussion about pending litigation in the lawsuit 834 VOICE v. ISD 834 et. al, Court File No. 82-CV-16-1542.

Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05 Subd. 3.

13D.05 Subd. 3(b) Meetings may be closed if the closure is expressly authorized by statute or permitted by the attorney-client privilege.

The meeting adjourned to closed session with all members present at 6:40 p.m.

Motion by, Member Lehmann; Second by, Member OLoughlin; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays Motion carried.

V. Adjourn Closed Session to Open Meeting

The closed session adjourned to open meeting at 8:38 p.m.

Motion by, Member Lehmann; Second by, Member Pearson; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays Motion carried.

VI. Adjourn Open Meeting

The meeting adjourned at 8:38 p.m.

Motion by, Member Pearson; Second by, Member OLoughlin; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays Motion carried.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 17, 2017

653031