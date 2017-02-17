Public Notices – WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY

DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

7645 CURRELL BLVD

WOODBURY, MN

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

NOTICE OF CLOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a closed executive session of the Washington County Community Development Agency Board of Commissioners Executive Committee has been scheduled for the Executive Director Performance review before the Regular Board Meeting. The closed executive session will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at or about 2:00 p.m. at the offices of the Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd., Woodbury, MN

The Washington County CDA is subject to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by public entities. Information regarding the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act is available at the CDA office. Auxiliary aids for disabled persons are available upon request at least 72 hours in advance of an event by calling 651-458-0936. For the hearing impaired only call the MN Relay Service 1-800-627-3529.

Date of Publication: February 17, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

/s/ Barbara Dacy

Barbara Dacy

Executive Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 17, 2017

652967