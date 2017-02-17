Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 82-PR-17-495

Estate of

Lynn Marie Stackpole

a/k/a Lynn M. Stackpole,

Decedent.

NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated November 10, 2010. The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed Irene Maxine Stackpole, whose address is 2640 Oak Ridge Trail, Woodbury, MN 55125-7623, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: February 10, 2017

/s/ Pamela Kreier,

Registrar

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Christopher J. Burns #0293350

Henson & Efron, P.A.

220 South Sixth Street, Suite 1800

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Telephone: (612) 339-2500

Fax: (612) 339-6364

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 17, 24, 2017

653141