Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 82-PR-17-495
Estate of
Lynn Marie Stackpole
a/k/a Lynn M. Stackpole,
Decedent.
NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated November 10, 2010. The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed Irene Maxine Stackpole, whose address is 2640 Oak Ridge Trail, Woodbury, MN 55125-7623, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedents estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: February 10, 2017
/s/ Pamela Kreier,
Registrar
/s/ Annette Fritz,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Christopher J. Burns #0293350
Henson & Efron, P.A.
220 South Sixth Street, Suite 1800
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: (612) 339-2500
Fax: (612) 339-6364
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
February 17, 24, 2017
653141