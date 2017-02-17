Girls hockey: Suspensions gut Ponies’ roster prior to sections

Just two days before the start of the postseason, Stillwater Area High School suspended 13 members of its girls’ hockey program following an investigation into a vandalism complaint filed with the Stillwater Police Department on Feb. 5 — one day after the Ponies tied Suburban East Conference champion Forest Lake 2-all in their regular season finale.

The players — at least nine who were varsity contributors and the rest members of the JV team — were suspended for Stillwater’s 7-2 section quarterfinal loss to Roseville on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Ponies coach Lee Gillespie said he could not discuss anything about the incident or punishment and referred all questions to Stillwater Activities Director Ricky Michel, who confirmed the number of students involved was 13, but also declined to comment further.

“Due to data privacy, we can’t make any comments,” Michel said.

The discipline appears related to a police report for malicious mischief for vandalism of a vehicle in the 700 block of 7th Street South in Stillwater.

According to the report, a variety of items — including ketchup, ice cream syrup, maple syrup, bird seed, rubber bands, mayo, hot dogs, post-it notes, dead goldfish and several pairs of underwear were spread across the resident’s car, driveway and front steps. The vandalism appeared isolated to only one vehicle in the neighborhood, the report stated.

Individuals involved with the vandalism later apologized to a 17-year-old who is the primary driver of the car and a list of eight names was turned over to investigators. It was determined those involved were members of the Stillwater girls’ hockey team and the victim’s mother reported the incident to the school.

The report stated the items used in the vandalism were purchased and/or stolen from Walmart in Oak Park Heights after talking with a store manager.

No permanent damage to the vehicle or adjacent property was reported.

The complainant also stated in the report that all eight girls listed in the investigation showed up at the house in the days that followed to offer their apologies. She also requested no additional investigation into the incident by authorities.

The suspended players included two goaltenders, four defensemen and at least three forwards.

After losing to Roseville on the section playoffs on Feb. 11, the Ponies finished their season with a 9-15-2 record, including 6-8-2 to place sixth in the Suburban East Conference.

