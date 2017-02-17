Girls hockey: Roseville stops short-handed Ponies

MAPLEWOOD — Stillwater successfully skated against the odds through the first period, but was unable to keep pace with Roseville in the second as the Raiders scored six times in the period to pull away for a 7-2 girls’ hockey victory in the Section 4AA quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Aldrich Arena.

The fourth-seeded Ponies defeated Roseville 4-0 and skated to a 2-all tie in games earlier this year, but Stillwater was at a notable disadvantage in this one after 13 players were suspended earlier in the week — at least nine of whom were regular varsity contributors. That left the Ponies (9-15-2) with just two practice days for the remaining varsity players and the many new faces called up from the JV to fill out the roster for the postseason.

Stillwater freshman Grace Roeske made her first-ever varsity start under challenging circumstances and turned away seven shots in the opening period, but the Raiders (10-15-2) quickly seized momentum in the second.

“I’d say we could handle ourselves with our forwards, but it would be tough in the back,” Ponies coach Lee Gillespie said. “That’s a tough thing for a goalie who has never played varsity. She did really well, but having an inexperienced defense was really the toughest part.

“The first period we actually outshot them and I thought we outplayed them, but we had a stretch of about five or six minutes in the second period where they got all those goals.”

Lexi DeBace and Ali Gravnovsky scored to provide a 2-0 lead for the Raiders before Madison Gaffney scored three straight goals to build a five-goal cushion. Ciara Colvard also scored for the Raiders before Stillwater finally got on the board with a goal by Lauren Einan.

Gaffney notched her fourth goal in the third before Stillwater’s Ava Yokanovich added a goal for the Ponies to close within 7-2.

“We were pretty strict in our systems and they did pretty well in the first, but we got out of it in the second,” Gillespie said. “We kind of regrouped in the third, so they never gave up. It was difficult and they got down at times, but they never gave up.”

Despite the challenges the team was facing before the puck even dropped, Gillespie remained optimistic the Ponies could stay in the game with a stingy effort defensively. Stillwater also features a deep roster — playing four lines consistently this season — with help from a JV team that finished with a 20-5 record.

“Going in I thought it was an uphill battle, but I figured if we could play good d-zone we could hang in there and eke one out,” Gillespie said. “Our program is so deep a lot of these kids could be playing varsity in other programs, but we’re just so young.

“Even with our full team, beating Roseville was no guarantee. I’m pretty confident we could have given them a pretty good run.”

Roseville was stopped by Hill-Murray 4-0 in the semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The top-seeded Pioneers will face third-seeded White Bear Lake, a 2-1 semifinal winner over Mounds View, in the finals on Friday, Feb. 17.

Roseville 0 6 1 — 7

Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. Ros, Lexi DeBace (Mia Gaertner, Ciara Colvard); 2. Ros, Ali Gravnovsky (Izzy Larson, Hannah Distad); 3. Ros, Madison Gaffney (Michaela Arnold, Alli Capeti); 4. Ros, Gaffney (Larson, Ellie King); 5. Ros, Gaffney (Lauren Distad, Ashley Olson); 6. Ros, Colvard (Gaertner, DeBace); 1. St, Lauren Einan (Ava Yokanovich).

Third period — 7. Ros, Gaffney (unassisted); 2. St, Yokanovich (Grace Arkell).

Penalties — NA.

Saves — Ros (Maddison Lehto) 7-6-1—14; St (Grace Roeske) 7-5-16—28.