City – CITY OF STILLWATER

ASSESSMENT NOTICE

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS THIS MAY AFFECT YOUR 2018 PROPERTY TAXES

Notice is hereby given that the Open Book Meetings for City of Stillwater shall meet on the following dates and locations:

Cottage Grove City Hall

Thursday, April 6th, 2017 5:00pm 7:00pm

Oakdale City Hall

Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 5:00pm 7:00pm

Woodbury City Hall

Thursday, April 20th, 2017 5:00pm 7:00pm

Washington County Government Center

Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 2:00pm 7:00pm

Property owners may attend any one of the four regional Open Book meetings.

The purpose of these meetings is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.

If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessors office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY OF STILLWATER

Given under my hand this 17th day of March, 2017

Diane Ward

City Clerk of the City of Stillwater

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 17, 2017

654198