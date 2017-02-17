Bayport hires Bell at $92,110

On Feb. 13, the Bayport City Council unanimously approved a contract hiring Adam Bell as the city administrator at a salary of $92,110 . Mayor Susan St. Ores was absent.

The salary range for the position is $88,163 to $122,933.

Bell will begin accruing vacation at a rate of 10 hours per month. His first day on the job will be Feb. 27.

Bell is the former assistant city administrator/clerk for Lake Elmo, where he worked from 2012 to 2015.

Prior to his stint in Lake Elmo, Bell was a department supervisor for the city of Denton, Texas. He also had experience as an inside account manager and an attorney in Eagan. He has a J.D. from the University of St. Thomas.

Bayport’s top job has been vacant since former administrator Logan Martin left in December to take a job in the city of Rosemount. Martin had been Bayport’s administrator since 2013. His salary at the time of departure was $100,328.