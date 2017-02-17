Back in Time: Jasper Newton Searles; Civil War veteran and judge

Brent Peterson

Every now and then there is a person that is lost to time, not too outspoken, but has left his mark, and every one who travels that path sees the footprints left by that person as a way to follow. There have been many lawyers who have practiced in the St. Croix Valley, but one name, Jasper Newton Searles is known for honesty, expertise, and, as a Judge, being impartial.

Searles was born Nov. 9, 1840, on the family farm in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, about 18 miles from the city of Cleveland. He spent his early life working on the farm, but at the age of 13, he and his family moved to the village of Ohio City, which is now a part of the city of Cleveland. This is where he attended public schools and received his early education. In 1853, the family moved to Hiram, Ohio, and Jasper became a student at the Eclectic Institute, which was located in Hiram.

In 1855, Searles left Ohio and settled in Hastings, Minnesota. From there, he enlisted as a private into Company H, First Minnesota Regiment as the Civil War broke out. Searles was later made second and then first lieutenant of companies H and G and finally captain of Company C of the First Minnesota Regiment. He was mustered out in 1864, but later that year became a member of an expedition, which was sent to the Dakota Territory to establish what was later known as Fort Wadsworth.

