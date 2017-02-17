10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls hockey — Kristina King delivers in overtime to lift the Stillwater girls’ hockey team to a 3-2 overtime victory over Mounds View in the Section 3AA quarterfinals at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Callie Dahl scores with just 15 seconds remaining in regulation to break a 1-all tie, but the seventh-seeded Mustangs answer to tie the game with just two seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Stillwater follows that up with a 3-1 victory over Blaine to earn a spot in the section finals.

Alpine skiing — Led by Alex Anderson in ninth place, the Stillwater girls’ alpine ski team places fourth behind Duluth East, Lakeville South and Bloomington Kennedy at the state meet. One of two state qualifiers for the Stillwater boys, Cullen McDowell places 21st in individual competition.

Girls basketball — Maggie Lopac and Mara Syman provide 11 points apiece while Abbie Selmecki and Whitney Novak each add 10 points to help the Stillwater girls’ basketball team end a 17-game losing streak with a 53-52 come-from-behind victory over Hudson. Syman hits a shot from the baseline in the final seconds as the Ponies overcome a seven-point deficit in the last two-plus minutes.

Gymnastics — Five years after the Stillwater gymnastics team qualified for state with a score of 142.075 at sections, the program’s JV team turns in a score of 143.275 — yet still finishes behind Roseville (144.175) — to finish second in the JV conference meet at Stillwater Area High School. It marks the first time the Stillwater JV team eclipses the 140-point mark.