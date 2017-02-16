Wrestling: Ponies repeat as league champs

It was a bittersweet celebration for the Stillwater wrestling team after claiming its second straight Suburban East Conference championship on Friday, Feb. 10 at Stillwater Junior High School.

The Ponies cruised to victories over Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake in a triangular to wrap the program’s second league title since 1997.

The anticipated jubilation was muted, however, while the Ponies (8-0 SEC, 17-6) were on their way to a 46-25 victory over the Bears. Stillwater’s Josh Piechowski suffered a broken arm in his match at 160 pounds and will miss the rest of the season.

The loss of Piechowski (22-13) is significant with Stillwater slated to compete in the Section 4AAA team tournament on Friday, Feb. 17 at North St. Paul.

“It was exciting, and obviously I’m happy for the kids, but it was pretty melancholy,” Ponies coach Rich Keller said. “He’s a pretty tough kid, but it was a big crack and everybody knew right away. Josh is just such a great kid and has worked so hard this year and he was so upset he isn’t going to be able to help the team.”

“We’re going to be OK. We’re trying to do some maneuvering, but we’re limited on what we can try and do to get the best match-ups. We’re still super confident we can win the section title.”

The conference title is Stillwater’s 11th overall. The Ponies won eight league titles from 1971 through 1980, but only three since that run of success (1997, 2016 and 1017).

The team’s biggest test this season came in the opener, a 36-33 triumph over eventual runner-up Woodbury (7-1, 16-5). Forest Lake finished alone in third at 6-2 (12-6).

Stillwater won 11 of its first 12 matches out of the gate, but also endured a few hiccups along the way.

“We can look back at how important that first dual meet was,” Keller said. “We knew Woodbury was going to be good and our kids wrestled well.

“We thought and we believe we’re a pretty darn good team, better than a lot of teams in the state,” Keller said. “We had been down a little bit, but the last few times out we bounced back. The six losses we had in dual meets, every one of the six was decided by one match. We very easily could be undefeated. We wrestled some good teams and competed with every team that we wrestled. It’s fun when you can compete with anybody.”

After knocking off Cretin-Derham Hall 65-12 in its first dual on Friday, Stillwater won five of the first six matches while building a 25-3 lead against the Bears. Reid Ballantyne, Jeffrey Robinson and Jared Christian each recorded pins during that stretch.

“Jared Christian wrestled really well,” Keller said. “He had two pins on the night.”

White Bear Lake prevailed in each of the next three, however, a stretch that included Piechowski’s injury as the Bears pulled within 25-19.

The teams split the next two matches before Will Gleason notched a pin at 195 pounds and Connor Weiss recorded a 7-2 win at 220 pounds. Tyler Olson pinned Chris Atz in 3:29 to close out the victory over the Bears (5-3, 14-11).

“We had a couple really good matches in there,” Keller said.

Ballantyne, Kruse and Weiss each finished with 7-0 records in conference matches. James Huntley was also unbeaten in five matches.

“We’re trying to be the aggressor,” Keller said. “I’ve always stressed it, but that’s something (assistant coach Tim Hartung) stresses a little harder — and it’s not just us. If you come out there and put pressure on your opponent they make mistakes and you can capitalize. The kids have bought into that and see other kids that are successful at it and it’s fun to watch.”

The Ponies won 11 of 14 matches against the Raiders (0-8, 7-16), including seven by forfeit.

• Stillwater has earned the No. 2 seed and will face Spring Lake Park in the Section 4AAA tournament at North St. Paul, which begins with the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. The winner will face either third-seeded Mounds View or sixth-seeded North St. Paul. The other quarterfinals feature top-seeded Centennial vs. Irondale and No. 4 seed White Bear Lake vs. Roseville.

Times for the remaining rounds are approximate, but the semifinals are scheduled for 6 p.m., with the finals to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Stillwater 46, White Bear Lake 25

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) dec. Charlie Yang, 7-3; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Joshua Powell, 1:17; 120 — Jorrel Turner (WBL) dec. Luke Bethke, 6-2; 126 — Trey Kruse (St) major dec. Isaiah Baker, 11-0; 132 — Jeffrey Robinson (St) pinned Kris Thury, 4:54; 138 — Jared Christian (St) pinned TJ Turinske, 1:01; 145 — Matthew Muedeking (WBL) major dec. Peter Hagel, 14-6; 152 — Mitchell Woodcock (WBL) pinned Thomas Riesselman, 1:20; 160 — Jon Arreguin (WBL) won by injury default over Josh Piechowski; 170 — Kevin Thole (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Josh Suedbeck (WBL) pinned Jackson Dunleap, 2:56; 195 — Will Gleason (St) pinned Brandon Krekelberg, 3:51; 220 — Connor Weiss (St) dec. Luke Parzyck, 7-2; 285 — Tyler Olson (St) pinned Chris Atz, 3:29.

Stillwater 65, Cretin-Derham Hall 12

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Luke Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Trey Kruse (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Javen Guzik-McNeil (C-DH) dec. Porter Estenson, 1-0; 138 — Jared Christian (St) pinned Connor DeBorde, 3:37; 145 — Peter Hagel (St) pinned Edmundo Villalva Lijo, 3:25; 152 — Thomas Riesselman (St) tech fall Max Steigauf, 17-2; 160 — Josh Piechowski (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Joshua Goldberg (C-DH) dec. Kevin Thole, 9-2; 182 — Jackson Dunleap (St) pinned Eli Andrzejek, 5:08; 195 — Connor Weiss (St) won by forfeit; 220 — James Huntley (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Nick Neumann (C-DH) pinned Tyler Olson, 5:00.