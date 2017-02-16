The Edge Martial Arts promotes several students to black belt

The Edge Martial Arts and Fitness recently promoted several students to the level of 1st degree black belt and 2nd degree black belt.
Students promoted to 1st degree included Stephanie Johnson, 41, of Stillwater, Amy Worden, 44, of White Bear Lake, Nicholas Stankiewicz, 11, of Mahtomedi, Elaiza Osborne, 10, of Oak Park Heights and Greta Selbitschka, 9, of Stillwater.
Samuel Koppa, 16, of Stillwater and Stephanie LoRusso, 24, of Stillwater were each promoted to 2nd degree black belt.
The students promoted to these black belt degrees have put a combined total of more than 4,350 hours training.
Under the direction of Master Nathan Thorn, a 7th degree black belt, The Edge offers martial arts instruction for individuals ages 4 and up. Additional information is available by phone at 651-351-7750 or on-line at www.edgemn.com.