The Edge Martial Arts promotes several students to black belt

Recently promoted black belts from The Edge Martial Arts and Fitness in Stillwater include, front row, from left, Elaiza Osborne, Nicholas Stankiewicz and Greta Selbitschka. Second row, Stephanie LoRusso, Stephanie Johnson and Amy Worden. (Contributed photos)

The Edge Martial Arts and Fitness recently promoted several students to the level of 1st degree black belt and 2nd degree black belt.

Students promoted to 1st degree included Stephanie Johnson, 41, of Stillwater, Amy Worden, 44, of White Bear Lake, Nicholas Stankiewicz, 11, of Mahtomedi, Elaiza Osborne, 10, of Oak Park Heights and Greta Selbitschka, 9, of Stillwater.

Samuel Koppa, 16, of Stillwater and Stephanie LoRusso, 24, of Stillwater were each promoted to 2nd degree black belt.

The students promoted to these black belt degrees have put a combined total of more than 4,350 hours training.