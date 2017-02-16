Project will improve Lily Lake water quality

The city of Stillwater and the Middle St. Croix Watershed Management Organization (MSCWMO) have completed various projects to improve the water quality in Lily Lake. (Photo courtesy of MSCWMO)

A planned drainage improvement project in Stillwater will prevent an estimated 40 pounds of phosphorus from draining into Lily Lake each year. The project is part of ongoing efforts to improve water quality and have the Stillwater lake removed from the state’s impaired waters list.

Lily Lake was added to the impaired waters list in 2002, due to excessive phosphorus, according to Shawn Sanders, Stillwater’s director of public works.

Too much phosphorus contributes to excess algae growth, which decreases water quality and clarity. Common sources of the chemical include grass clippings, leaves, fertilizer and sediment, which are easily carried over pavement and through storm sewer systems.

In 2007 Wenck Associates Inc. conducted a scientific study and created a Lily Lake management plan for the city. According to the study, the amount of phosphorus going into the lake each year needed to be reduced by 145 pounds to meet state standards.

To date, projects in the area have reduced the phosphorus load by 60 pounds a year, Sanders said, and bringing the load down another 40 pounds per year is significant.

“It’s quite the reduction as far as projects go,” Sanders said.

The project is a partnership with the Stillwater Area Public School District (which owns the land) and the Middle St. Croix Watershed Management Organization. The watershed management organization includes 10 communities in the east-central portion of Washington County and covers a nearly 20-square-mile area that drains into the St. Croix River.

The planned improvements will eliminate erosion from an existing gully behind the school district’s offices at 1875 Greeley St. S. and Stillwater Printing at 1815 Greeley St. S. Crews will fill in the gully and construct an infiltration basin to capture storm water runoff.

“We’re diverting water from the gully and putting it into a treatment basin,” said Mike Isensee, administrator of the Middle St. Croix Watershed Management Organization. “Basically it’s a very large rain garden.”

The basin will help remove phosphorus and sediment from the water before it ends up in Lily Lake.

On Feb. 7, the Stillwater City Council agreed to contribute $30,000 from its storm water utility fund to the project. That’s roughly 20 percent of the estimated price tag. A grant the water management organization received from the state’s Clean Water Fund is expected to cover the remaining cost.

The city of Stillwater and the water management organization hope to meet the Lily Lake phosphorus reduction goals by 2021. That’s the year listed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as the start date for a Total Maximum Daily Load study for Lily Lake. If required by the state, the study would cost an estimated $50,000 to $100,000.

“We view the TMDL study as a duplicative study to the one we’ve already conducted [in 2007],” Isensee said. “So our goal is to complete the load reductions that we’ve targeted in the lake management plan study and demonstrate that the lake is responding positively.”

Sanders and Isensee would prefer to see money spent on projects that directly improve water quality, instead of on another study.

Isensee said there’s evidence the current approach is working. A few years ago, McKusick Lake was removed from the impaired waters list after targeted projects to reduce phosphorus loads.

“It’s actually one of the few water bodies in the state of Minnesota that has been removed from the impaired waters list,” Isensee said.

And Lily Lake itself is showing signs of improvement.

“Last year Lily Lake showed a long-term improving water quality trend for the first time since we started monitoring in 1985,” Isensee said.

Lily Lake can be removed from the impaired list when in-lake monitoring indicates the water meets state standards

Construction of gully project is planned for this summer.

