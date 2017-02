The public is invited to a pancake breakfast at the KC Hall, 1910 Greeley St., in Stillwater, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. This breakfast is in partnership with St. Mary’s and St. Michael’s faith formation program. Tickets are $8.50 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 eat free.

Guests may bring an item for the St. Michael’s Food Shelf.

Info: 651-430-3274