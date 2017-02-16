Ice castle closes for season

Ice Castles LLC has announced its Stillwater castle will close for the season after Thursday, Feb. 16, due to unseasonably warm weather.

The company posted the following on its website: “Although it seems Mother Nature wants to fast forward to spring, it has been an incredible season and we are so honored to have such awesome fans in this wonderful state. We appreciate your understanding and support as we have had to change our schedules because of the warmer temperatures. We look forward to seeing you all next season!”