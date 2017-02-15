Stillwater PD promotes 1st female supervisor, swears in 3 officers

Family members pin insignia on Sgt. Andrea Olson, who was officially promoted during a Feb. 7 Stillwater City Council Meeting. Olson is the department’s first female supervisor. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

The city’s first-ever female police supervisor was promoted to the rank of sergeant, and three newly hired police officers were sworn in during Stillwater’s city council meeting Feb. 7.

Stillwater police officer Andrea Olson was promoted to sergeant to replace Jeff Magler, who retired in January. Sgt. Olson has been with the Stillwater Police Department for nine years and has worked as a patrol officer, crime prevention officer, juvenile investigator and school resource officer. Olson will be assigned to the patrol division supervising a night shift.

The newly hired officers are officers are Trent Prince, Keith Frank and Brady Klingfus.

Prince was raised in the Stillwater area and attended school in the Stillwater Area School District. He earned a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Mankato State University in 2013. Prince has experience as a police officer with the Caledonia Police Department. Prince says he’s a proud Stillwater native and is thrilled to be able to serve the community in which he was raised. From left are Trent Prince, Keith Frank and Brady Klingfus. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

Frank comes to the Stillwater Police Department after working for seven years with the Bayport Police Department. Frank coordinated the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program while in Bayport. He’s a graduate of the Minneapolis Community and Technical College Law Enforcement Program and received an AAS Degree in Law Enforcement at Century College.

Klingfus comes to the Stillwater Police Department from the Paynesville Police Department, where he had worked since March 2014. In addition to working as a patrol officer in Paynesville, Klingfus was a part-time school resource officer and emergency management director. Born and raised in Austin, Minn., Klingfus attended Riverland Community College, where he received a degree in law enforcement and criminal justice corrections.