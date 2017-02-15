SCPA: Southwest Christian turns back Lions

The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls’ basketball team had its winning streak snapped at four after falling to Southwest Christian 62-40 in a Minnesota Christian Athletic Association contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Stars (7-2 MCAA, 16-3) jumped out to a 37-17 halftime lead on the way to their sixth win in a row.

Meg Schulte finished with 10 points to lead the Lions (5-4, 12-8).

• Schulte racked up 14 points to help propel SCPA to a 54-28 conference victory over PACT Charter on Friday, Feb. 3. Mary Ture contributed nine points and Annika White added eight for the Lions.

SCPA boys fall to Stars

Trey Sandness scored a game-high 18 points to help Southwest Christian pull away for a 65-54 MCAA boys’ basketball victory over SCPA on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Matt Kaul set the scoring pace for the Lions with 17 points. Austin Have finished with 14 points and Adam Wierling added 10 for SCPA (5-5, 11-8).

• Kaul totaled 21 points and Have added 20 as SCPA outscored PACT 52-37 in the second half of a 79-60 conference victory on Thursday, Feb. 2. Wierling added 11 points for the Lions.