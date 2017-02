Guardian Angels Women’s Club is hosting its annual “Morning of Reflection, God Loves Completely” event presented by Sr. Joanne Dehmer on Saturday, March 4. All are welcome. Mass begins at 9 a.m., retreat is at 10 a.m. followed by a Lake Elmo Inn-catered lunch.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at guardian-angels.org. The church is at 8260 Fourth St. N., Oakdale.