Brine’s celebrates 25 years of bocce ball

Brine’s 25th annual Frozen Bocce Ball Tournament takes place in downtown Stillwater Feb. 18. (Gazette file photo)

For Stillwater’s bocce ball enthusiasts, the annual Frozen Bocce Ball Tournament at Brine’s Restaurant and Bar has been a staple of winter fun for the last quarter century.

“We are pretty proud of it and we have a lot of repeat teams that come out every year,” owner Gerry Brine said.

The 25th annual Brine’s Frozen Bocce Ball Tournament starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and runs until 10 p.m. in the custom-built wooden courts behind Brine’s on Water Street in downtown Stillwater.

“We are going to celebrate our 25 years with a commemorative hat and trophies to mark the 25 years,” Brine said.

Brine said the tournament couldn’t get any bigger than it is already due to space and time limits, but he thinks participants like to keep the tournament the way it is anyway.

“We are at a point were we are dialed in and people know they can come down, have a beer on the back patio and have a good time,” Brine said.

Eight courts will hold the 64 teams.

“You see familiar faces coming back,” Brine said. “We open the registration at 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day, and we have 64 teams lined up at 7:30 a.m.”

Brine said the weather in mid-February is

unpredictable, but is glad to see the forecast for this year’s tournament so far is sunny and warm.

“We have had the tournament in every kind of weather imaginable,” Brine said. “We have had 15 inches of snow one year and we have had years with no snow. It looks like this year is going to have some sun.”

The restaurant plans to have the grill going with food available for sale and drinks available at the bar.

“It’s a great time to come downtown and hang out with friends and family,” Brine said.

Brine’s Restaurant and Bar is located at 219 S. Main St., Stillwater.