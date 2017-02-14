Pamela Sue Hamre

nee Ehnert

Pamela Sue Ehnert Hamre was born on February 20, 1956 as the second daughter to Al and Carol Ehnert. She died peacefully February 13, 2017 next to her husband Paul.Education was very important to Pam. She graduated from Stillwater High school in 1974. She went to St. Cloud State in the fall of 1974. She earned her associates degree in nursing from Lakewood Community College in 1982. She completed her bachelors degree from the College of St. Catherine’s in 1988. She then attended the University of Minnesota and earned her masters of nursing in 1990 and Phd in education in 2012.Pam started her nursing career at Holy Family Hospital in New Richmond, WI. She worked in multiple locations as an RN and as a nurse midwife. She started teaching nursing when post-op complications left her unable to continue practicing as a midwife. She taught for 15 years at the College of St. Catherines, Kaplan, and Rasmussen.After surgery in 2015, Pam had a calling to become a hospice RN. She began her final nursing position with Lakeview Hospice in March, 2016 and worked there until December 2016.Pam met Dan Lockwood at St. Cloud State and they married in July 1976. They had Melissa in January 1977, Danielle in May 1978, and Megan in 1982. They divorced in 1985. Pam struggled with being a single mother but was blessed to have her parents available to help.Pam met Paul in 1993 and they married March 18, 1994. Paul became a wonderful father to the three girls.Pam was born, raised, and died in Stillwater, MN. She had a passion for traveling. Camping was a favorite activity. She went to every state park in Minnesota and camped around the country. International travels brought her to four continents and over 20 countries. Pam taught a maternal health class in a refugee camp in Rwanda, traveled in China with Merry and Thailand with Merry, Julie, and Megan. Paul and Pam celebrated her PHD by taking a cruise through the Panama Canal. Pam did mission work in Mexico with Trinity Lutheran Church. She helped in New Orleans and surrounding areas after Hurricane Katrina, and led a group from St. Kates to assist with rebuilding efforts.Walt Disney World has always held a special place in Pam’s heart. She has taken multiple trips there, starting with taking her three girls in January 1988 and most recently in 2014 when she and Paul went with Melissa, Scott, Erica and Alex.Hawaii was also a favorite destination of Pam’s. She married Melissa and Scott in Hawaii June 18, 2005 on a lava flow in the ocean.It was a source of pride that Pam was present at the birth of all seven of her grandchildren. She delivered Darrian, Dessa, and Leif. She was a wonderful grandmother and had five of them living with her for a short time.Pam will be remembered by her husband Paul; her daughters Melissa (Scott) Frank, Danielle (David) Garrett, and Megan (John) Hoffman; grandchildren Darrian (17), Dessa (15), Drea (13), Erica (8), Hakon (6), Alexander (6), and Leif (4); her sister Merry (Ken) Mund; nephew Chris Mund; niece Julie Mund; and countless other family and friends.A celebration of Pam’s life will be Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 6 p.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard (NW corner of Hwy 36 and Co Rd 5), Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Planned Parenthood.