Jeffrey “The Dude” M. Bridges

Jeffrey Michael Bridges, “The Dude,” age 57 of the Stillwater area, was born on Dec. 5, 1959 in Hudson, WI, to parents Gerald and Mary Erlitz Bridges. He died at UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, FL on Jan. 9, 2017.

Jeff is lovingly survived by his two sons, Andrew and Benjamin; his father, Gerald; stepmother, Anna Maria; as well as siblings, Valerie Anderson, Randy Bridges, Elizabeth Worley; nieces, nephews and the new addition of his granddaughter Liliana Bridges, who he was more than excited to finally meet on Dec. 2, 2016.

Jeff enjoyed life to the fullest and was always doing something. He always had an outgoing optimistic attitude in life, enjoying most everyone he met, whether he was golfing, playing cribbage, reading, or just socializing. Recently Jeff and his girlfriend Carol Sukowatey started following their dream of traveling all over the country and visiting family and friends across the U.S. in their new motor home.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, on Feb. 19th from 3-6 p.m. A get together at Dick’s in Hudson will follow at 7 p.m.

The family is grateful for condolences, but in lieu of flowers wish for donations in Jeff’s name to The American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.

